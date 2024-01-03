Emergency room under siege, ‘thousands await hospitalization’

The Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu) and the Italian Society of System 118 (Sis 118) have raised serious concerns about the current situation in the country’s Emergency Departments (ED) during the holiday season. According to Fabio De Iaco, president of Simeu, the EDs are “under siege” and the waiting times for patients requiring hospitalization are worryingly increasing. In Lazio, there are over 1,100 patients awaiting admission to hospital, 500 in Piedmont, and ordinary hospitalizations have been suspended in Lombardy due to overcrowding.

De Iaco stated that at a national level, there is a very strong pressure on all the emergency rooms and various regions have activated plans against overcrowding by hospitals and healthcare companies. However, the plans are aimed at finding additional beds, which results in taking beds away from other specialties such as surgery, and does not effectively solve the problem.

The situation is worsened by the increase in requests for help to 118 due to Covid and cases of flu with respiratory complications, according to Mario Balzanelli, president of Sis 118. Many emergency medical points in the area are closed due to lack of staff, resulting in people asking for help on 118 and causing an alarming situation of congestion and ambulances unable to leave patients at hospitals due to lack of space.

This has led to a “barellopoli” phenomenon where ambulances arrive at hospitals but cannot leave the patients there, causing a halt in 118 activity. There has also been an increase in calls for help for injuries from firecrackers and stray bullets during the New Year, resulting in an increase in injuries and hospitalizations.

In response to this critical situation, the president of Sis 118 called for the reopening or strengthening of intermediate structures of the 118 first intervention points to avoid the assault on ambulances. This has become an urgent issue that needs to be addressed promptly to ensure the efficient functioning of the emergency healthcare system.