emergency rooms and hospitals back on track

Hackers back in action. Second hacker attack on the MultiMedica group, which includes the San Giuseppe hospital in Milan and that of Sesto San Giovanni. After the first “break-in” which took place in the night between Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April, a new attack took place on Tuesday 25 April.

The results are identical, with the hospitals completely on tilt. “MultiMedica informs the interested parties that it has suffered a second hacker attack on its computer systems. After the first attack which took place in the night between Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April, the structure had promptly set up a task force, made up of internal and external professionals, and was at work to give continuity to the clinical assistance activities, when she was the victim of a second attack”, the company informed.

“In light of the current situation, MultiMedica is warning its users that all outpatient activity, that of the Emergency Department and the collection of reports are suspended”, clarified by the group. Emergency rooms clearly treat people who have come on their own, but ambulances are not dispatched to hospitals.

At this point only obstetrics, dialysis, rehabilitation, chemotherapy, nuclear medicine and hospitalization activities are guaranteed. “MultiMedica will directly contact patients already in the note who can be hospitalized. The company, which is collaborating with the Postal Police, is unable to establish – they concluded – when all operations will be able to return to normal”.







