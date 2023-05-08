Emergency Services: This is how emergency care works! / vfdb position paper …

Association for the Promotion of German Fire Protection

Munster (ots)

“The patient gets the help he needs at all times.” That is the title of a position paper to solve the nationwide capacity problems in the emergency services. In an initiative of the Association for the Promotion of German Fire Protection (vfdb), those directly involved in emergency care show possible solutions for the bottlenecks, which are increasingly pushing not only the rescue service but also the emergency departments of the clinics to the limits of their resilience. The initiators are addressing those responsible in politics and appeal to create the necessary conditions.

“Germany has dedicated emergency services, but they work to the limit. The same applies to the clinics and emergency doctors throughout the country,” says vfdb President Dirk Aschenbrenner. “In many cases, the flood of operations can hardly be managed and is increasingly jeopardizing the rapid provision of care in life-threatening cases. That is why it is now time to act quickly. Together with the German Red Cross and the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe – key players in the rescue service – has the vfdb therefore developed this plan.” Aschenbrenner also thanked the working group for emergency medicine and rescue services at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, which was available in an advisory capacity.

like dr Uwe Lühmann, member of the vfdb executive committee and chairman of the joint working group, emphasizes that in the context of the forthcoming hospital reform, both the clinical and the non-clinical structures of emergency care must be consistently considered. “That’s one of the key requirements.

It is necessary to understand not only the clinics as care facilities, but also institutions such as medical practices, integrated emergency centers, community nurses and the like.”

vfdb President Aschenbrenner points out that the emergency care of the population must be guaranteed as part of the public services of general interest. For those seeking help, there must always be an offer of help that suits their needs. “The position paper submitted lives up to this claim,” said Aschenbrenner.

(The detailed position paper is available on the homepage vfdb.de)

Original content from: Association for the Promotion of German Fire Protection, transmitted by news aktuell