Emergency-urgency, the process for the reform begins in the Senate Commission – Healthcare

They have been incardinated, in the Social Affairs and Health Commission of the Senate, two bills for the reform of Emergency and Urgency medicine signed by Castellone (M5s) and Cantù (Lega). “The general discussion will begin in September, we will hold a cycle of hearings of those who work in the field and a discussion with government representatives”, the rapporteur Ignazio Zullo (FdI) explained to Ansa.

“The legislative reform of the 118 Territorial Emergency System has been expected for over 30 years – he explains to ANSA Mario Balzanelli, president of the Italian Society System 118 (Sis118) – a priority for health policy planning and for citizens: it responds to the population’s indispensable time-dependent health care response needs. The 118 Territorial Emergency System is the shield that responds immediately, always and in any case, entering houses, rescuing those in danger of losing their lives. For this reason it must be strengthened in its operational response capabilities, in a homogeneous way, on all regional territories, ensuring operational standards of excellence and full dignity to all its operators, doctors, nurses, drivers-rescuers “.

In the previous legislature, the examination of a bill with the first signature of the vice president of the Commission Mariolina Castellone had been started. Now as then, among the priorities, adds Balzanelli, “set up provincial operations centers with departmental value and medical-nursing management, establish the figure of the rescuer driver, implement emergency vehicles and human resources and enhance the use of new technologies “.

