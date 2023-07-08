Emerging Cases of Echovirus-11 Infections Among Newborns Raise Concern

New Cases of Severe Sepsis in Newborns Linked to Echovirus-11 Emerges in Europe

May 31, 2023 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an alarm after an increase in cases of severe sepsis among newborns associated with an enterovirus, specifically Echovirus-11 (E-11), was detected in France. The country reported 9 cases of sepsis with liver impairment and multi-organ failure, resulting in 7 deaths between July 2022 and April 2023. Following this report, other countries, including Italy, have also reported cases of E-11.

The latest WHO report, released today, reveals that 7 cases of neonatal E-11 infection have been confirmed in Italy between April and June 2023. Three of these infants were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. At the time of reporting, one patient remained in intensive care, one showed clinical improvement, and one had already been discharged. Two other cases who tested positive at screening did not exhibit significant symptoms. Further investigations are ongoing, and healthcare professionals are eagerly awaiting clinical and epidemiological data.

In addition to Italy, other European countries such as Croatia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have also notified WHO of cases of E-11 among newborns. While the public health risk to the general population is deemed low based on the limited information available, WHO encourages countries to monitor and report cases. The agency also urges healthcare facilities that care for newborns to be familiar with the signs and symptoms of echovirus infections and to maintain vigilance for potential healthcare-associated infections and epidemics.

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that can cause various infectious diseases, often leading to annual epidemics. E-11 infections, like other enteroviruses, can range from mild symptoms such as skin rashes and febrile illnesses to more severe neurological disorders, including meningitis and encephalitis. In newborns and infants, E-11 has been associated with severe inflammatory diseases, such as acute hepatitis with coagulopathies, which have high morbidity and mortality rates. Complicating matters, the virus can be vertically transmitted from mother to child, making infection control challenging, especially as carriers may show no symptoms.

As investigations continue and more information becomes available, it is crucial for healthcare professionals and the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions. WHO advises practicing good hygiene, including regular handwashing, and seeking medical attention if any concerning symptoms arise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

