Emerging Crisis: Surge in Youth Eating Disorders and Mental Health Issues in Piedmont

Outpatient data from Piedmont on youth problems in the last two years are revealing concerning trends. Eating disorders have seen a drastic increase of 164% compared to 2021. Internalizing psychiatric pathologies have also risen by 30%, while externalizing psychiatric pathologies have grown by 14%. What is even more alarming is that the first symptoms of these issues are now appearing as early as 11 years of age.

Addressing this crisis situation of adolescents requires a multidisciplinary approach. Luigi Icardi, the regional councilor for health, acknowledges the urgency of the moment and emphasizes the importance of awareness and collective effort. “Healthcare, school, families, social organizations – everyone is called to do their part to offer feasible solutions for all,” says Icardi. To tackle this problem, the Piedmont Region has allocated over 7 million euros in resources from 2020 to support various measures.

Among the measures already in place is continuous psychological assistance for the underage population affected by the Covid-19 emergency, amounting to 875 thousand euros. Psychological support in schools has also been strengthened with a budget of 1 million 400 thousand euros. Additionally, the region has invested 640,000 euros in promoting personal well-being and facilitating access to psychological services, with priority given to patients suffering from oncological pathologies.

The groundbreaking “primary care psychologist” project, launched between March and April, has received a funding of 1,800,000 euros. Piedmont became the first region in Italy to activate psychologists and psychotherapists on the territory to address psychological discomfort and reduce improper access to emergency rooms and waiting lists.

The region has further allocated over 2 million 800 thousand euros of state funds to strengthen mental health departments and recruit personnel working in specialist diagnosis and treatment services. The coordination of the regional psychiatry area supports the departments in monitoring, evaluating, and examining new funding proposals.

Recently, the “la Rosa di Jericho” was inaugurated in Alba, a semi-residential facility catering to children between the ages of 10 and 18 under the care of territorial child neuropsychiatry services. Icardi applauds the center’s remarkable role, expressing gratitude to the dedicated professionals, volunteers, educators, parents, and collaborators. He believes that the synergy among all stakeholders can achieve results that were previously deemed impossible. The Rose of Jericho symbolizes the power of rebirth and resurrection, which is fitting for this center’s purpose.

One particularly concerning issue among adolescents is the prevalence of eating disorders. To address this, specific beds have been allocated to the Verduno hospital. Every year, around 260 new cases of anorexia and 450 of bulimia are diagnosed in Piedmont. Treating these disorders requires the involvement of various specialists, including psychiatrists, child neuropsychiatrists, clinical psychologists, nutritionists, general practitioners, pediatricians, endocrinologists, and gynecologists. Integrated interventions and training programs for health professionals are crucial in providing effective therapeutic treatment.

To combat these challenges, the “Network of regional services for the prevention and treatment of nutrition and eating disorders” was established in Piedmont around a year and a half ago. This comprehensive organization covers outpatient, hospital, and rehabilitation services, offering six levels of patient management and care. Furthermore, the Piedmont Region has recently introduced the “School Psychology Service,” providing funding of 600,000 euros until 2025. This initiative aims to support students by offering listening desks, prevention of risk behaviors, cognitive and emotional development support, self-esteem building, and assistance with overcoming challenges like bullying and addiction, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Piedmont has taken significant steps to address the growing mental health challenges facing its youth. However, the road ahead remains challenging. With continued investment and collaboration, it is hoped that the region can effectively support and treat the young population’s mental health needs, offering a brighter future for the adolescents of Piedmont.