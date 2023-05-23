Emilia-Romagna, a body found in Lugo, 15 dead in the flood

The recovery and identification operations are underway, by the carabinieri divers, of a body found in the afternoon in the countryside of Belricetto di Lugo, in the Ravenna area. It is believed that it may be a 68-year-old from Fusignano whose disappearance was reported on 17 May. Thus the number of victims of the flood in Emilia-Romagna rises to fifteen. Witnesses had reported seeing the 68-year-old get out of a van and then be dragged by the waters, which rose up to touch the roof of the vehicle.

The Prosecutor of Ravenna has opened a file for the alleged crime of culpable disaster regarding the latest flood that scourged the entire territory of the province of Romagna. The investigation – as reported by the Resto del Carlino – is currently being carried out by unknown persons and collects the first reports from the Civil Protection and the forces of order. Further on, once the rescue phase has been completed and the flooded areas have been drained, the person in charge of the investigation – Chief Prosecutor Daniele Barberini – could decide to entrust specific technical consultancy.

As regards the six victims identified so far, model 45 files have been opened for them (i.e. cognitive, without the hypothesis of a crime) by the prosecutor Angela Scorza, but it is not excluded that for some cases it can then proceed with the hypothesis of manslaughter . Even with regard to the first flood, the one that had scourged the Ravenna area at the beginning of the month, a file had been opened: but according to model 45, without the hypothesis of a crime.

Damage to schools

There are 105 state school complexes affected by the effects of the flood, 49 educational institutions that have reported criticalities for the resumption of teaching activities, 58 those that have reported criticalities for traffic and transport, 44 those that have reported the destination of part of the premises for displaced persons. It is an initial estimate by the Emilia-Romagna regional school office: emergency situations or major criticalities are concentrated in the Forlì, Cesena, Faenza, Lughese, Ravenna areas and part of the Bologna area. About 150,000 students are involved to varying degrees in the event.

