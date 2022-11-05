BOLOGNA – In Emilia-Romagna, adults who are entitled to free influenza vaccination can also receive it at the pharmacy. The general practitioners participating in the 2022-2023 campaign, the Hygiene and Public Health services and the Community Pediatric services will also continue to administer the vaccine. The agreement allows affiliated pharmacies to administer the flu vaccine to those entitled to free vaccination, as long as they are of age, not suffering from pathologies and suitable for vaccination in pharmacies, following the completion of the pre-vaccination triage form.

“The pharmacies of Emilia-Romagna – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – have offered and are offering fundamental support in the administration of anti Covid vaccines. And they will also do the same for the flu campaign, which has taken the start on Monday, October 24. Thanks to the availability, proximity and direct relationship with your pharmacist, we are confident that with so many channels available, citizens will seize this opportunity, and we are confident that we will achieve broad vaccination coverage “.

The doses of the flu vaccine come from the shares purchased by the Health Authorities through a centralized tender procedure and are made available according to a progressive schedule and according to the reservations at the individual pharmacies. In a first phase, a total of 15,000 doses will be available for the entire region.