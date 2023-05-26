Emilia-Romagna, applause for real politics: the ‘no’ to Commissioner Bonaccini is a pity

Two women who watch over the all-Italian tragedy that took place in Emilia Romagnaand which open a window on the recovery of a land and a people, that of Romagna, which once again pours energy and desire to do amidst the mud that has overwhelmed and struck it, are a beautiful image, I would say maternal but definitive female empowerment, if I may.

See the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenand that of the Italian Council, Giorgia Melonitogether in Emilia Romagnato fly over Bologna, Conselice, Lavezzola, Ravenna, Forlì, Faenza, Modigliana, Casola Valsenio, Castel Bolognese, Bagnacavallo, and at the same time listen to the passionate, civil and mature appeal of the mayor of Cesena, Enzo Lattucawho invites everyone to the square to welcome the highest European representative and to demonstrate how the people of Romagna know how to react, while the Governor Stefano Bonaccini enhances the spirit of collaboration between institutions, it gave me back a proud breath of fresh air.

Well done. That’s how it is done. The reassurance on the solidarity funds to be allocated to Emilia Romagna that Giorgia Meloni hastened to collect from the EU is encouraging, but let’s not stop at the certificates of esteem and promises (which – Prime Minister Meloni recalled – have already been received from nine foreign countries).

Already in L’Aquila, after the 2009 earthquake, with the powerful of the G8 moved from La Maddalena in the midst of the rubble that killed 309 people, a shower of promises of help arrived, then only partially kept. It is on these stages that Europe stakes its credibility as mistress of a welcoming common home, who can outline herself as a mother and not a stepmother, confining Euroscepticism to retrograde and irrelevant corners of our society.

Said this, today we need to applaud politics, which finally deepens institutional harmony. For this reason it would be a shame to say “no” to Bonaccini commissioner: he is a very good and concrete administrator, he loves his territory, and he deserves a chance precisely by virtue of this mature and healthy institutional harmony, which is music to my ears.

Italy looks at Romagna. Which from a theater of tragedy can become the stage for a newfound, civil, decisive productivity of politics. By raising the level of its interpreters, and by inducing us voters to do the same. Carry on like this… the weather report turns bad again in the next few days, but even after the harshest of winters, spring is coming. And everyone in Romagna knows this well.

