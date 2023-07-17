Emilia-Romagna enhances the helicopter rescue service — Health

Donini: “Let’s improve and further innovate a service that already places Emilia-Romagna among the first places in Italy for operational capacity”

Changes introduced from the beginning of July as part of the reform of the emergency emergency system. Confirmed 4 new generation helicopters, at least one always operational in 24 hours thanks to night vision systems, while two will be equipped with a winch to call the sanitary ware even where it is not possible to land. All 118 and air ambulance interventions in the first half of 2023, by province

12 July 2023 – New technological solutions, greater maneuvering capabilities, extension of operations and investments in personnel training. The ambulance service of Emilia-Romagna becomes increasingly innovative, ready to intervene even in the most difficult situations and ad offer timely assistance 24 hours a dayMostly in estate.

It’s part of at the beginning of July the new operating model desired by the Region under the plan reform of the emergency emergency system, which has one of its strong points in the reinforcement of the 118. With thirty years of experience that saw the birth of this service right in Emilia-Romagna, the structure is now taking another step forward in terms of innovation and quality, to address, also in the light of the experience of the pandemic, the needs of the population in terms emergency and pre-hospital urgency.

Confirmed the presence of at least one helicopter always operational in 24 hours (based at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna), equipped with night vision systems (NVIS operations) capable of reaching sites not specially prepared even at night; introduced, at the two bases of Parma and Ravenna, an extension of the operating time framewhich especially in the summer period, when peaks in requests for intervention are systematically recorded, will allow the service to be available from the first light of dawn until sunset. Not only that, because they double – going from one to two (Pavullo nel Frignano and Ravenna) out of the four operating in Emilia-Romagna – helicopters equipped with a rescue winch systemwhich ensures the possibility of releasing the medical team and recovering the injured even in inaccessible places, where it is not possible to land the vehicle (HHO operations).

All the news of the regional service of air ambulancewhich has passed from 88,162 flight minutes in 2013 to 117,988 minutes in 2022, have been presented in Press conference Today at the Maggiore hospital in Bolognawhere one of the four helicopters in service in Emilia-Romagna is based, by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doniniand by the coordinator of the regional emergency network 118, Antonio Pastori. And they already are 1,031 emergency services in helicopter rescue made by 1st January to 30th June 2023.

“The effectiveness and efficiency of a complex network such as that of the 118 depends on its ability to adapt the organizational model to requests coming from the outside, as the pandemic has also confirmed – he underlined Donini-. In Emilia-Romagna the ability to innovate the network of services has always been combined with the desire to focus on citizens’ need for health: it is here, in our region, that the foundations have been laid for the birth of the single number of national rescue 118, we were the first to invest in helicopter rescue in 1986 and the first to have a fully computerized operations center in 1992”.

“Now, as part of the broader reform of the emergency network – recalled Donini – we are making a further leap in quality, in terms of technologies, operations and personnel, to the 118 network, which already places Emilia- Romagna at the top in Italy for operational capacity”.

How does 118 change?

One of the novelties concerns the strengthening of the function of 118 operations center doctorconnected with the emergency vehicles and the hospital network through telemedicine tools capable of supporting choices on critical clinical pictures, providing indications on the start or suspension of treatments, validating specific protocols or clinical care pathways, supporting maxi-emergency interventions , guide and collaborate with the resources and teams of the various nodes of the pre- and intra-hospital network and, more generally, participate in the clinical governance of the emergency system.

Also, it is expected development of specific clinical competences for functions and roles of healthcare professionals in the urgent emergency area thanks to training initiatives, also using advanced simulation settings.

The Single European Number for emergencies 112

This reorganization of 118 also includes the activation, in the coming months, of the single European number for emergencies 112. In particular, they will be activated in Emilia-Romagna two Single Response Exchanges (CUR), respectively in Bologna and Parma, located in the immediate vicinity of the 118 Central Stations Emilia Est and Emilia Ovestto ensure the integration of their respective functions.

Thanks to the funding provided by the Region of over 7 million euros anti-seismic structures were built each equipped with 25 workstations, maxi-emergency room and suitable spaces equipped to house technologies, offices and services. They will also be featured in theaters informative video walls for monitoring the evolution of the emergency picture.

The whole system is structured according to disaster recovery logics which concern technological, IT and telecommunication continuity – also including infrastructures – and of Business Continuitywhich affect the entire functionality of the service including the organisational, logistic and communicative aspects

The introduction of the NUE 112 also allows for reduce overall intervention times in all those complex situations in which to rescue the people involved, the timely and simultaneous intervention is necessary not only of the 118, but of the Fire Brigade and the police forces. In fact, it is possible to send the contact form in real time to the operations centers involved emergency management thus allowing the medical aid to intervene safely in a shorter time.

Subsequently, however, the Harmonized European Number NEA 116117 will be activatedfree telephone service to the population active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for all low-intensity health and social-health services which, otherwise in this phase, mainly depend on the 118 territorial emergency system and on the emergency room network.