Emilia-Romagna first in Italy for the ability of healthcare facilities to respond to citizens’ healthcare needs — Health

Donini: “An important result that does not erase the many critical issues that the health service is called upon to deal with. But the quality of our healthcare is still a point of reference in Italy”

The ranking sees Emilia-Romagna in the lead, with an index of 1.11. Followed by Lombardy (1.06), Veneto and Tuscany (both with an index of 1.02)

January 3, 2024 – Emilia-Romagna is in first place among the Italian regions for its capacity health facilities Of satisfy the health needs of citizens.

This is certified Agenas, the National Agency for Health Services which, as part of its annual analysis on the main dynamics of interregional health mobility in Italy, relative al 2022calculated a new indicator – the Isdi domestic demand satisfaction index – useful for measuring the level of response of the regional health system compared to needs of assistance and care expressed by the population.

L’Emilia Romagna is classified first in Italy, with an index of 1.11: when the Isdi is greater than 1, in fact, it means that the health facilities offer more services than are requested by the inhabitants, while in regions with a value lower than 1, production does not respond to needs, and healthcare mobility is necessary to assist all people who need treatment. After our region, Lombardy (1.06), Veneto and Tuscany (both with an index of 1.02) come in.

“An important result, which once again certifies the quality of our regional public healthcare and the excellence of our professionals – states the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Despite the enormous critical issues we are facing, and the challenges we face, Emilia-Romagna continues to be a high-quality healthcare system, a point of reference at a national level. We will continue our fight for the financing of the national health fund, which is now insufficient, and to promote system innovations that can improve services and enhance all professional resources”.