Bonaccini and Donini: “A result obtained despite the fact that our region has been among the most affected by Covid. We say thank you to all the women and men in our healthcare system”

February 9, 2023 – In 2020, the year of Covid, Emilia-Romagna was the first region in Italy in ensuring health care services for its citizens. This is confirmed by the monitoring carried out by the Ministry of Healthone of the leading assessment tools of health systems, developed with the aim of verifying that all Italian citizens receive the treatments and services falling within the essential levels of assistance (Lea).

“The data from the 2020 Lea monitoring once again certify the quality of our health system which, even in the face of the devastating impact of the pandemic, has ensured in Emilia-Romagna, more than in any other region of Italy, the levels of healthcare assistance to citizens, both in prevention, for example cancer screening, and in territorial and hospital activities – commented the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini and the councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini”

“Once again we have emerged as the most virtuous regional health system in Italy, thanks above all to the dedication and self-sacrifice of our professionals, whom we will never stop thanking. A healthcare that in the terrible year of the pandemic has transformed operating theaters into intensive care and hospitalized tens of thousands of citizens for Covid, closing outpatient activity for a limited period. Measures necessary to manage the impact of the pandemic, but continuing to ensure the essential levels at the moment of maximum crisis of the system, also in this case with the reduction of the average Lea more contained at national level compared to 2019 “.

“It is a result – conclude Bonaccini and Donini – which does not repay us for the pain that has affected hundreds of thousands of families, nor does it relieve us of the responsibility of facing the relevant current critical issues regarding the sustainability of the public and universal healthcare system and the shortage of health personnel. Themes, these, which will be at the center of our political action towards the Government “.

The results of the monitoring

This year, for the first time, monitoring was drawn up through the New Guarantee System (NSG), which replaced the previous grid. The monitoring was carried out for information purposes, given the peculiarity of the period burdened by the pandemic event.

The Nsg presents a new group of 22 fundamental indicators and considers compliant the Regions that reach the sufficiency in all three areas of assistance, without the possibility of compensation: prevention, district e hospital.

The Emilia-Romagna Region achieved the overall score of 91.2 is 100 (obtaining 89.08 in prevention95,16 nell’district assistance and 89.52 in that hospital) in front of Tuscany, the Autonomous Province of Trento and Veneto. Not only that: comparing the data with those of 2019, it is the region that resisted the Covid better, losing just 3.3 points compared to 2019, when the region’s score stood at 94.5.

Since 2020 was a year marked by a health emergency that forced the regional health services to reorganize quickly to deal with the pandemic, the Lea Committee (Permanent Committee for verifying the provision of Essential Levels of Assistance, established at the Ministry of Health) established that this year’s report will have only an informative value.

Overall, only 11 regions achieved a sufficient score in all areas: in addition to Emilia-Romagna, there are Piedmont, Lombardy, the Autonomous Province of Trento, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Puglia.

The ministry highlights how during 2020 the pandemic has caused numerous critical issues for the national health system: there has been a significant decrease in hospitalizations in the hospital area, a marked deterioration in the prevention area on various indicators such as screening and vaccinations) and also for the district area critical issues have emerged such as, for example, the ‘increase in times recorded in the emergency-urgency area.

In this difficult context, however, the Emilia-Romagna Region has managed not only to confirm itself as an excellence but even to increase the distances compared to the other regions at the top, despite the fact that together with Lombardy and Veneto it was the region hardest hit by the pandemic emergency.