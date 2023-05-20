Home » Emilia-Romagna flood, emergency continues: more rain and bad weather alert. LIVE
Emilia-Romagna flood, emergency continues: more rain and bad weather alert. LIVE

Bonaccini: “In 36 hours the rain of six months fell over a vast area”

Stefano Bonaccini, governor of Emilia-Romagna, spoke about the emergency with some newspapers, such as Qn and Corriere della Sera. “I really don’t have the material time to chase after controversies or hoaxes that we have already denied, because there are people to save, other deaths and 15,000 to assist. To find out if Emilia-Romagna has done what it can, I suggest taking the reports of ministries on planned resources and expenditure for soil defense and use of European funds, or that on development and cohesion funds”, he said. “We’re talking about an unprecedented event. In 36 hours, the rain of six months fell over a huge area,” he added. The issue of excessive overbuilding in Emilia Romagna, he continued, “is a real problem, which we chose to attack five years ago with the first regional law in Italy on land consumption with zero balance. Someone accuses that law of aggravated the problem and it is sensational nonsense: on the contrary, in a short time we have deplanned something like 11,000 hectares of land, with the expectation of deplanning as many”.

