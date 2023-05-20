Emilia Romagna flood, the towns without food. From the villages that have remained isolated, the calls of desperation: “We are running out of supplies”

by our correspondent

FORLÌ – There are no more roads. Gone in a few hours, devoured by an apocalypse packaged by endless rain and raging rivers. In these parts, the older ones repeat: “There has never been anything that even resembled us”. Sometimes even walking is difficult. Reports from isolated villages: «Aid hasn’t arrived here, we’re blocked, food supplies are running out».

“We asked for a helicopter to be sent, but the rain came back and he couldn’t leave. We have asked to send the military engineers to free us by repairing the roads, but nothing has been done yet. I understand, the emergency affects several hundred thousand citizens. But we 750 from Portico-San Benedetto are really trapped, it’s not an exaggeration. We cannot reach Dovadola, Castrocaro and Forlì downstream, but we cannot go the other way up to Tuscany either. In a few hours, 170 millimeters of rain fell: everything was destroyed. There is a fraction, Poggio, which has been evacuated. Thirty of them managed to reach the Molino hotel. And there they are. We are unable to communicate with them and we cannot, at least for now, go and help them. We hope that the facility’s food supplies are sufficient.” The outburst comes from the mayor of Portico-San Benedetto, Maurizio Monti. We are in the Forlì hills, but what is happening in this valley is replicated in all the hills of Romagna.

THE VIRAL VIDEO

The symbolic image is that of the video that is circulating a lot on social media, of the Sarsina area (Cesena hills, the city of Plautus) where the road sinks like in a horror film. There is an entire fraction there, Ranchio, which has remained unreachable for a long time and is now struggling to restore some means of communication. Citizens on social media gather strength and perhaps say in a colorful way: «We redneck mountain dwellers have mobilized badly to make ugliness seem a little less ugly… so much so that it’s almost bearable… Now we’re waiting for super-technological crawlers from who governs us to smooth out what remains of the landslides… A ranch like the Ukraine». Work is underway to open a passage, but the mayor of Sarsina, Enrico Cangini, says: «From Ranchio there are two provincial roads, the 134 which goes towards Pieve di Rivoschio and the other, the Ranchio-Sarsina, substantially blocked by many landslides. There would also be route 29 (the Ranchio-Linaro-Borello), but it is impracticable. I have isolated families, we have reached them, there are about ninety of them in the most extreme difficulty. When it’s possible, we’ll go pick them up by helicopter. We have a ninth month pregnant woman: she asked us to stay, if she has to give birth there too we will go by helicopter. There’s no optimism because it continues to rain and the military engineers told us that if the weather doesn’t stabilize, we really can’t intervene ». But in every valley – because that’s how Romagna is, many valleys characterized by a different stream – there is the same tragedy.

PERMANENT TRANSFORMATION

“Because of the landslides, the territory has changed morphologically, it will no longer be the same” says a technician who has just made an inspection. Everyone knows Predappio: well, the original part, Predappio Alta, is the historic one, then in 1927 the new Predappio was built further downstream, wanted by Mussolini, but many did not want to leave the original village. «Today in Predappio Alta they are isolated – says the former mayor Giorgio Frassineti who is also a geologist – because the roads have all collapsed. I’ll say it briefly: what we’ve seen in our valleys these days is a snapshot of our future, we have to put it in our heads, more events like these will come».

In Rocca San Casciano, the village before Portico-San Benedetto, you can’t get there anymore. The streets are volatilized. This is the valley of the Montone river, the one that has occupied an important slice of Forlì with the flood, the violence of the rainfall has crumbled the streets. They tell Rocca: «We’re starting to have problems with food, with medicines. But the only way to get here is by helicopter, which occasionally shuttles to bring supplies. Not only was the Statale 67 towards Forlì destroyed, but not even the Muraglione towards Tuscany is passable».

TOWARDS THE VALLEY

We go downstream, to Dovadola, just above Castrocaro Terme, all in all it seems more peaceful. «Of course, we can go towards the plain – explains the mayor Francesco Tassinari – but we have dozens of activities, starting from agritourisms, which are unreachable. And there is a hamlet, Casone, with relatively new villas, where 130 people live. The road is destroyed, they have been left without electricity and drinking water for a long time. They are isolated. The only way we have to send these people food is with a jeep which still struggles. We will see normality here again in several years, you have to see the roads to understand the cataclysm that has happened ». And then there’s Modigliana, there’s Tredozio: we’re still in a valley in the province of Forlì-Cesena, but more towards Faenza. Here, they say, there is no longer a road the same as before. «Those who miraculously manage to reach Modigliana do not recognize her, they will never go back to the way they were before». The mayor of Modigliana, Jader Dardi says: «The rain of these hours has worsened the situation as regards the landslides and settlements that have occurred throughout the municipal area. Modigliana is not reachable at the moment». At Tredozio same story. A hotelier tells us: «We are isolated from everything, there are also five foreign tourists who were guests in our structure, they got stuck here, but they are quite calm. Maybe tomorrow we will take him back to Bologna by helicopter».

