Emilia-Romagna focuses on prevention and awareness on World Stroke Day

Bologna, 28 October 2023 – Sunday 29th October is the World Stroke Day and Emilia-Romagna pays attention to prevention and correct lifestyles.

A stroke, also known as a brain attack, occurs suddenly when the brain, following the closure or rupture of an artery, no longer receives blood (ischemic stroke) or is flooded with blood “extravasated” from a ruptured artery (hemorrhagic stroke).

Unfortunately, even a person who is well can suffer from a stroke. Typical symptoms include paralysis, tingling to the face, arm and leg, blurred vision or decreased vision in one or both eyes, difficulty pronouncing or understanding sentences, loss of balance, dizziness, or lack of coordination. These symptoms can be transient, remain constant, or worsen in the following hours.

Sunday 29th is precisely the World Stroke Day, a pathology that affects over 12 million people every year and is the main cause of disability, according to data from the World Health Organization. This also holds true in Italy, where strokes are responsible for 9-10% of all deaths and represent the second cause of death in cardiovascular diseases, after heart attacks (Ministry of Health data).

The October 29th event is important for the Emilia Romagna region because it is essential to inform and raise awareness among citizens, especially regarding risk factors. These risk factors, which are numerous and even more dangerous when combined, include smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, arterial hypertension, and cardiac and vascular anomalies. Therefore, focusing on prevention and adopting correct lifestyles is crucial.

In 2022, Emilia Romagna witnessed an increase in hospitalized patients with acute systemic stroke compared to 2021, with a total of 6,321 cases. Additionally, there were almost 14,000 calls to emergency services recorded as “suspected stroke.”

Analyzing the different healthcare companies within the region, there was an increase in hospitalized patients in the provinces of Modena (+3%), Bologna (+3%), and the territory of ASL Romagna (+6%), while the provinces of Piacenza (-10%), Parma (-3%), Reggio Emilia (-4%), and Ferrara (-8%) saw a decrease.

Raffaele Donini, the regional councilor for health policies, emphasizes the importance of the Hub & Spoke model of integrated clinical networks in stroke care. The region has 12 specialized Stroke Units that provide care for stroke patients. Donini highlights the need for cutting-edge structures and competent professionals but also stresses the significance of prevention and raising awareness among citizens about healthy lifestyles and recognizing stroke symptoms quickly.

The Emilia-Romagna Region has been committed to assisting people affected by strokes for years. It has established a network of social and health services to ensure timely acceptance through various phases of care, including emergency-urgency, acute, and post-acute. The organization of care follows the Hub & Spoke model, which includes the neuroscience and stroke care network.

Out of the 12 Stroke Units in Emilia-Romagna, 7 are level I and offer intravenous thrombolysis, a pharmacological treatment that dissolves thrombi or emboli. These units are located at the hospitals of Piacenza, Fidenza, Reggio-Emilia, Imola, Ravenna, Forlì, and Rimini. The remaining 5 Stroke Units are level II and are located at AOU Parma, AOU Modena, IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of the AUSL of Bologna, AOU Ferrara, and Bufalini Hospital of Cesena of the AUSL Romagna.

