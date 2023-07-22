Emilia-Romagna in the grip of bad weather: thunderstorms and hail in Bologna, whirlwind in Ravenna. Unroofed houses in Conselice, already affected by the May flood – The video

Bad weather affects Emilia-Romagna and also one of the municipalities most affected by the latest flood: Conselice. In Bologna, on the other hand, a strong storm with gusts of wind and hail prompted the Municipality, via Telegram, to contact citizens, asking them to have “the utmost attention to underpasses, road billboards, trees”. Three people were injured in the Ferrara area, two of them, taken to the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital, suffered head injuries. At the gates of Ravenna, in the late afternoon a whirlwind hit the hamlets of Savarna, Conventello, Grattacoppa and Sant’Alberto.

Conselice: roofless houses

“The event that hit a large area also affected our municipal area: crazy gusts of wind with phenomena similar to real whirlwinds uncovered some houses, ripped off roofs and roofs, caused damage to several cars, uprooted large trees, severed power lines,” said Paola Pula, mayor of Conselice, one of the symbolic towns of the May flood, today seriously affected by bad weather. “We are carrying out inspections for a first summary survey and to request urgent interventions”. «The storm cell that hit a large part of our territory – the municipality explains – marked wind gusts of up to 128.9 km/h in Alfonsine (probably not definitive since the surveys were interrupted due to hail) and 106.2 km/h in Belricetto. There is a lot of material damage due to wind and large hail in the northern Ravenna area. Particularly in Alfonsine, Voltana/Belricetto, Conselice, Lavezzola and the Rossetta area (Fusignano/Bagnacavallo) extensive extensive damage was reported, with roads blocked and roofs torn off. It is recommended to pay particular attention to the many torn electric cables. Civil protection and fire brigade interventions are underway, but once again the dimension of the emergency is extensive and interventions may not be immediate. We still don’t have the complete picture of road interruptions, therefore there could be major disruptions to traffic ».

In the Bologna area many interventions by the firefighters

There were numerous interventions involving the Bologna Fire Brigade following the bad weather – in particular thunderstorms with wind and hail – which hit the province in the afternoon. In detail, 23 interventions were carried out for unsafe trees, damage caused by water and damage to homes. In this case we report, in particular, two buildings seriously damaged in Casalecchio and Molinella, a rest home in Baricella, due to the strong wind and a barn in San Pietro in Casale. At the moment there are still around 80 interventions to be completed. No people are involved.

Yellow alert expected in Lombardy tomorrow

On the basis of the expected phenomena, the Civil Protection has evaluated the yellow alert for the risk of thunderstorms in Lombardy for tomorrow. The contrast between the Atlantic currents that continue to affect northern Italy and the warm air mass in the lower layers will also cause locally intense thunderstorms in the next few years. Even today, isolated to scattered rainfall has occurred and is forecast, even of a thunderstorm nature, in Lombardy, Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Autonomous Province of Trento, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna and Marche. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

(photo Municipality of Conselice-video Emilia Romagna Weather)

