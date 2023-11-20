Emilia-Romagna joins “Illumina November”, the national awareness campaign against lung cancer – Health

Donini: “Information, prevention and early diagnosis are fundamental allies in the fight against cancer and can save lives”

Also from the Region is the patronage of the initiative, which is promoted by the Alcase Italia association and is part of the Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the global month dedicated to lung cancer awareness. Fountains, historical monuments and institutional buildings will be illuminated in over 200 Italian cities

November 20, 2023 – La Emilia Romagna region adheres to “Light up November”the awareness campaign promoted by the association Alcase Italy against lung cancerto express closeness and support to those who fight against this disease, and draw citizens’ attention to the value and importance of prevention and on the fundamental progress made in oncology medicine.

To ‘light up’ tomorrow, Saturday 18 NovemberIt will be there Torre della Regione, in Viale Aldo Moro, in BolognaThat starting from 6.30pm will be illuminated by a beam of white light, the symbolic color of the fight against lung cancer. Together with many other buildings home to institutions, public fountains and historical monuments, which will be “lit” with white light, or adorned with balloons, ribbons and bows of the same colorin over 200 Italian citiesincluding Emilia-Romagna.

“Lung cancer is no longer scary” is the 2023 slogan of the initiative, which arrived this year ninth editionwhich he received the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region, as well as the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Senate of the Republic, the Chamber of Deputies and numerous other Italian, regional and municipal administrations. The campaign is part of the Lung cancer awareness month – Lcama global event dedicated to lung cancer awareness, which takes place around the world in November.

“Days like this, in which we ideally join together, as a sign of closeness, to all those who fight against this pathology, to their families and loved ones, constitute an incentive to continue our commitment to the prevention and fight against breast cancer. lung – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. Information, prevention and early diagnosis are fundamental allies and can save lives, and this is why, as a Region, we constantly promote awareness campaigns aimed at citizens on the need to adopt and maintain healthy and correct lifestyles to protect their health, and on the importance of undergoing regular screening, which is essential for identifying any pathologies early and treating them more effectively. Furthermore, in Emilia-Romagna – continues the councilor – we can count on the new regional oncology and hemato-oncology network, capable of ensuring patients the best quality of care, in a care process that integrates hospital and territory, capable of follow people in all phases of the disease”.

Memberships in Emilia-Romagna

From the Palazzo del Podestà of Bologna, to the Rocca Malatestiana of Riminiat the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica, a Ferrara, there are numerous cities in Emilia-Romagna that will participate in “Illumina November”. In the province of Forlì-Cesena the fountain in Piazza Ordelaffi will be lit in white Forlì and the Masini fountain Cesena and the Municipality of will also join Cesenaticodisseminating leaflets and information posters on its institutional channels. In the Ravennain addition to the participation of the Municipality of Lugowhich will promote the initiative on its web channels, will light up the façade of the Alighieri Theater in Ravenna and the fountain in Piazza Garibaldi a Cervia; In the reggiano the fountain in Piazza Martiri of 7 July and the Calatrava Bridges of Reggio Emilia. Again, in the province of Modena they will “dress” the fountain of the graceful people of Largo Garibaldi in white, a Modenathe fountain in the gardens of the Municipal Theater of Carpithe Castle of Formigine and the Torrione di Spilamberto; in the province of Parmain addition to participation in the campaign of the capital municipality, the façade of the Town Hall of will also be lit Fidenza and in the Ferrara area the fountain of Copparo. In the province of Bologna, two oak trees in the Parco 2 Agosto di San will be illuminated Lazarus of Savenaa beam of white light will be projected onto the pavement of Piazza Matteotti, a Imolaand the Municipalities of will also join Casalecchio di Reno e Valsamoggiawho will inform about “Illumina November” through institutional websites and social media.

Alcase Italy

English acronym for Alliance (Alliance) for the fight against lung cancer (Lung Cancer), through the defense of the rights of sick people (Advocacy), their material and moral support (Support), and 360° information on the disease (Education), Alcase Italia has been operating for over 20 years throughout the national territory. The first Italian non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to fighting the most widespread and deadly neoplasm, lung cancer, Alcase carries out its mission through prevention, support and information projects for patients, as well as periodically organizing open awareness events to the public.

