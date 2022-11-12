“What health care for the next few years?”. This is the question posed by the Region led by Stefano Bonaccini. Hence the idea of ​​launching the “States General of Health in Emilia-Romagna”, “all the more so after the severe test of Covid, which represented a fracture of the system, and today in the face of another emergency with respect to economic sustainability : the energy one “. From Work to Climate, from healthcare to territories.

The path that the Region has started in recent days aims at confronting those who do health care and live it day by day, the professionals who work there: doctors, nurses, socio-health workers, researchers and young postgraduates, technicians and administrators, pharmacies, affiliated medicine, universities and the scientific community, of course the territories and citizens. And again: together with the mayors, the representatives of the voluntary sector, those who work every day in the area to make the right to health practicable, up to the signatories of the Pact for Work and Climate.

While, the note still reads “in parallel, the discussion with the trade unions of the sector continues. To arrive at the end of the States General with a shared project on what the new healthcare system should be like ”. For the Emilia-Romagna Region “every decision concerning health and the right to health has a precondition: the government of the health system is and must remain public”.

“The times will be those necessary to tackle an issue that closely affects, like few others, the daily life of the Emilia-Romagna people. We started with a first round of consultations whose end is expected by Christmas. The results of the discussion, which will be brought to the Regional Legislative Assembly, will guide the next steps to be taken to continue to guarantee quality of the Emilia-Romagna health service and, consequently – it concludes in the note -, quality of life for its citizens ” .

November 11, 2022

