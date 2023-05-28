Emilia Romagna, money to Africa with the Region on its knees: the case

Posted on 26/05/2023 08:14

While the count of the dead and the damage of theflood in Emilia Romagnaamazing news comes out. The governor Stefano Bonaccininow under fire for the money that was there and was not able to spend for prevention, on the one hand, he pockets the money of the Meloni government to deal with the emergency, on the other gives 1.5 million euros to Africa. For what? Unbelievable but true: to combat climate change. Stop for a moment: it’s all true. But let’s be clear. “When I found out I was thrilled”, she tells ad Affaritaliani Matteo Rancan, regional leader in Emilia Romagna of the League. There are people who have lost everything, the government allocates the first billions for the emergency and what does the Region do at the same time? Send millions to Africans to combat “climate change”. (Continue reading after the photo)

What everyone is asking now, and asking the governor ofEmilia Romagna Bonaccini is: wouldn’t it have been better to use that money first to secure the territories? Because here now we also need the single cents that Italians, already exhausted by the crisis, are donating to their compatriots injured by the flood. In fact, Rancan attacks: “We have nothing against the charity and the support of countries in difficulty, but now taking away resources from the Emilia-Romagna region makes no sense. Every year the Emilia Romagna Region allocates funds for international cooperation and does so on the basis of needs. We believe completely absurd that we continue with this programming Right now“. (Continue reading after the photo)

Emilia Romagna on its knees, the resolution for the money to Africa

Reveals Rancan again about this madness of theEmilia Romagna e you Bonaccini: “The resolution to send the money to Africa is dated 15 maggio 2023. They are own funds of the Region, not restricted. They have decided to finance international cooperation”. Although the funds to be sent to Africa have been approved before we know the extent of the damage in Romagna, it is good to know that they can now be revoked with another resolution and used for one’s own territory. But no. Do you think that the communication of this donation has been published on the Region’s website on May 24th. Almost an insult.

