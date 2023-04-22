Emilia Romagna. Region plans a new health system, but covers the gaps in the sector with its own resources: “The Government needs more resources”

For the third consecutive year, it draws on its own budget to deal with the increase in healthcare costs due to Covid, energy and price increases. If on the one hand there is a struggle on the national front to have more resources, on the other the Region is developing a health reform for Emilia-Romagna. Because, say Donini and Calvano, “the defense of the NHS needs funds and personnel, but also profound and courageous innovation”.

21 APR – The 2022 final balance sheets of the Emilia Romagna healthcare companies are back in balance but they do so thanks to the Region, which through its own balance sheet, for the third consecutive year, alone faces the exorbitant increase in costs due to Covid, the increases in energy and prices, “covering missing national transfers”, he points out in a note. Between the non-recognition of Covid costs and higher energy costs, the regional ‘aid’ to cover unpaid national funds in the three-year period 2020-2023 now amounts to 1 billion euros.

While the battle for more resources from the state continuesHowever, the Region plans a more efficient model of SSR, relaunching its commitment to protect the right to health as universal. Among the challenges, that of innovation, starting from the new needs of citizens, who need new answers. “And it is on this terrain that he has opened up an all-round confrontation with the world of healthcare, from trade union organizations to professionals, with local administrators through the CTSS – Territorial Socio-health Conferences – and private healthcare that collaborates in the regional system”, he explains the Region in a note. Up to the Pact for work and for the Climate, which met yesterday in the Region precisely to share the framework of the critical issues but also the foundations on which to build the new regional health building of the future. With the ambition that “a planning contribution for the entire National Health Service can come from here.

Starting from the reorganization of the emergency and urgency services, “already in great pain before the pandemic and who in the Covid emergency had to sustain an exceptional effort that marked their resistance, starting from the same resistance capacity of the operators”. The objective of the Region is to strengthen and increase the structures more directly accessible to the citizen, with the creation of the Assistance and Urgency Centers, the CAUs, which will be distributed throughout the territory, with the creation of medical-nursing teams, the Ucas, who will operate directly at the patient’s home. “These are widespread structures capable of responding, day and night, to most of the needs and urgencies of people, even where they do not have the characteristics of a real emergency; at the same time freeing up the real emergency rooms for the needs of the most serious codes”.

And then the strengthening of telemedicine and the telephone service, for managing emergency calls. “A real hub to be strengthened and qualified to govern the myriad of different needs, each of which deserves an appropriate and timely response”, explains the regional note. It is on this planning that the Regional Department of Health, also starting from a general policy act voted by the Legislative Assembly at the end of December 2022, is developing an organic proposal with the technicians of the Companies on which it intends to open a comparison across the board with the regional community.

These are just some of the main innovations of the reform, which also includes the reorganization of hospital and home care and which sees Emilia-Romagna as the first region in Italy to “rethink the health organization, with an ambitious model which will be able to lead the way at the national level. The proposal will in fact be brought to the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, within the framework of the National Health Commission”.

Not only. A new health building plan is also ready, launched by the Council and financed with over 390 million euros, for the strengthening, redevelopment, completion and construction of new structures throughout the region.

A package of interventions which, alongside the reforms, outline a new future for healthcare of Emilia-Romagna, presented yesterday at the press conference by the councilors for health policies, Raffaele Donini, and to the Budget, Paolo Calvino: “We look to the future with a clear objective – underline Donini and Calvano -, that of safeguarding the public health system as a guarantee of the universal right to health. Thanks to a territorial public health system, in which Emilia-Romagna has always been ahead of the rest of the country, which we want to protect and strengthen to give citizens closer and more personalized services, up to home care. At the same time continuing to invest in healthcare construction, for increasingly modern, innovative and comfortable structures for patients and for those who work there. In the face of new needs and complexities, such as the shortage of doctors and nurses, new answers are needed, starting with the strengthening of proximity medicine”.

Also from these proposals, according to the line shared by the council led by the president Stefano Bonaccinii, passes the defense of the public and universal health service. “Instead, the Government continues to cut public health care in an indiscriminate and unacceptable way – say Donini and Calvano-. Even in 2022, the budgets of our companies can be restored to balance, despite structural under-financing by the National Health Fund. Due to the improper burdens of the pandemic and the disproportionate increase in energy costs, never adequately restored by the Government, this year we are also witnessing a real setback in the commitment of the State. It is unthinkable – they close – to go on like this. Citizens are demanding more healthcare, not less. And even Covid seems to have taught nothing. We will continue this battle together, because it is everyone’s battle and for everyone: what is at stake is not the closure of budgets, but people’s right to health“.

The new sanitary building plan

390 million euros, of which almost 200 from state resources (198.6, including the co-financing of 5% of the Region, through the ‘Ex article 20’ program agreement, to which a further 69 are added through a public-private partnership) and 191.37 of Inail financing.

It is the amount of resources on which Emilia-Romagna can count, which through the plan defined by the Council also on the basis of the priorities identified by the health and hospital authorities, will have at its disposal a massive package of interventions to strengthen, requalify, innovate and construction of new structures.

From the completion of the Reggio Emilia maternal and childcare center (MIRE) to the new Surgical-Diagnostic Center of the Emergency Urgency of the Maggiore Hospital of Parma, from the new hospital of Carpi to the new Maternity and Pediatrics of the Maggiore Hospital of Bologna, from the anti-seismic and Structural improvement to the endowment of new technologies for all Health Trusts – just to name a few – there are nine interventions financed with national resources from Parma to Romagna. The new hospital in Piacenza will be the object of the next healthcare building investments, covering a cost of around 300 million euros.

Five other interventions are financed with 191.37 million euros of funds.

Emergency Reform Urgency

The new model, developed by the Regional Coordination for hospital and territorial emergency-urgency, plans to reduce the pressure on the Emergency Department by encouraging citizens with low-complexity emergencies (white and green codes) – through a first qualified telephone contact with healthcare operators – towards the new Assistance and Urgency Centers which will be distributed throughout the area and will generally operate day and night; or, alternatively, they will receive help directly at home from the medical-nursing teams.

This organization allows hospital interventions to be made more timely and helps citizens by providing them with adequate treatment in the nearest centres, without long waits or even at home.

At the same time, reducing as much as possible improper access to the emergency room. In 2022, 66% of accesses to the ED in Emilia-Romagna, which totaled around 1,750,000, in fact concerned white or green codes, which in almost all (95%) did not need hospitalization and could have been managed by other organizations.

Another objective, considering that 76% of citizens – again in 2022 – arrived independently at the emergency room, is to mediate 99% of accesses through 118, allowing for early care and correct distribution of patients.

Reorganization of the hospital network

Another hub of the reform is the reorganization of the hospital network, with the aim of maintaining excellence and territorial vocations and, at the same time, concentrating the specific cases in the most appropriate healthcare structures.

In particular, the “homogeneous” surgical series will be addressed to specific hospitals, to ensure the provision of a large number of services with high quality standards. Low-complexity and high-volume cases will be concentrated in proximity hospitals, and high-speciality and complexity cases in multi-specialist hospitals and IRCCS.

Furthermore, there will be an increasing focus on improving and uniforming the standards of use of surgical robots and on the creation of regional networks, following the example of the new Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network.

A further element of the reorganization are the supra-company operating platforms: offices in charge of concentrating technologies, professional skills and case studies to provide homogeneous services for large territorial basins and pertaining to several Health Trusts.

Reorganization Territorial assistance

The last piece of the reform, the reorganization of the territorial health system, also through the contribution and comparison with general practitioners, which passes through some priorities.

Among these, redevelop the Health Homes, currently 132, up to 185 Community Homes, of which 89 are hubs (one for every 50,000 inhabitants) and 96 are spokes.

Reach 900 beds in Community Hospitals (Osco), which today are 436.

Strengthen home assistance for the over 65s, guaranteeing coverage of over 10% of this segment of the population and assistance response within 24 hours.

Strengthen hospices, i.e. end-of-life care facilities, going from the current 312 places (7 per 100,000 inhabitants) to 450 by 2026.

Furthermore, the institution of the Family or Community Nurse (IFoC) is envisaged, to guarantee a continuous presence in the reference area by facilitating the taking charge, the continuity of assistance, the integration and collaboration between the professional figures and the health and social services.

Finally, among other innovations also the establishment, by 2024, of 45 Territorial Operations Centers to facilitate the interrelationship/connection between the services and between the professionals involved in the various assistance contexts used/needed by the citizen, in particular to facilitate protected discharge from hospital to home.

April 21, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

