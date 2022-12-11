MONTEBELLUNA – His feet suddenly gave way. He didn’t have the strength to jump, to run, to take the stairs two by two like an athlete does. Emiliano Conte today has 45 years, but he began to grapple with disease at age 20. When the future is before your eyes and dreams are caressed with the light hand of hope. He wanted to be a volleyball athlete. On paper, he had a good chance of doing it. He used to play volleyball at a competitive level in Montebelluna, the city where he still resides, together with his parents who help him in his daily needs. And he also played well. But reality got in the way of his hopes. And he shattered the dreams in successive steps. One step worse than the other. Because the doctors didn’t diagnose him right away la Charcot Marie Tooth 2, a degenerative neurological disease from which he suffers. The first diagnosis was dorsal hernia. «When the first symptoms appeared I was a sportsman, I played volleyball at a competitive level. But my feet gave way, they didn’t have the strength to support me and it was no longer possible for me to make the typical movements of someone chasing the ball. The first impact was violent. It is a death sentence to be told at the age of 20 that you will no longer walk and end up in a wheelchair. The first diagnosis of dorsal hernia was wrong. But my fate was sealed in any case» says Emiliano, who conquered one goal after another with the effort of will and the strength of a heart that doesn’t stop.

THE TIRING GOALS

Despite the Charcot Marie Tooth 2 works as economic researcher, is part of a gospel choir and does not abandon himself to despair, but struggles by sending a message of hope to many sick people like him. He will do it live, by participating in the Telethon charity marathon which raises funds for research. “I will be host of Rai2, Saturday 17 December at 17.08. I will tell my story and how important research is for people who suffer from genetic diseases, like me. I still don’t have the exact diagnosis. In 2011 I underwent the first test for some specific forms of CMT starting with the most common, but nothing emerged. Then, more tests. Now I have undergone a new test, which allows you to study multiple genes at the same time and I’m still waiting to understand which exactly is the mutated gene».

Having given up volleyball, Emiliano continued his university studies and graduated in economics and commerce in Venice. He is part of a gospel choir and fights to give hope to those who are sick like him. Because the disease has an impact on daily life. And every step costs him effort and a pain that he keeps at bay with drugs. «Even the simple fact of driving required me to have a special license as I use manual controls. The only thing that has kept me alive is the singing. I have a tenor voice and I perform with the Venice Vocal jam, at Ca’ Noghera. It’s not easy. Standing for hours during concerts is very tiring, even singing is difficult for me as I involve muscles that are affected by the disease. A person feels relaxation and joy when he sings, I feel pain. But I try to carry on this passion which is the leitmotif of my life. I wanted it to become my job. I’m content to sing as long as I can.”

THE APPEAL

Emiliano Conte is one of the managers of the national association that deals with the pathology. He knows that, for now, there is no cure. «There are no specific drugs for my disease, which affects one person in every 2500. What we are given is to counteract the pain. A mix of drugs to alleviate the symptoms is being tested but does not solve the problem. The future will be genetic research. This is why it is important to support research. The hope of many sick people depends only on this. We live in an individualistic society that is less and less attentive to the needs of others. Sometimes the culture of inclusiveness is missing. But a lot has been done in the last ten years and it gives me hope for a better future». He, a recipe of his, sewed it on his own skin: «I focus on the present. It’s important not to be too afraid of the future, we have the tools to live a dignified life. A step at a time. Without ever stopping.” But he admits that something is missing. And when he daydreams he says: “I rediscover the freedom to move my body as I want, to run, to jump, not to always be careful where I walk, how I move my arm”. And hope is reborn in him: “One day research will erase the obstacles that prevent you from flying”. With the body, not just with the mind.