The acquittal of Silvio Berlusconi in the process Ruby Ter made “happy” Emilio Fede. The former director of Tg1 and Tg4, at 91, however, also says he has lost everything. Fede was definitively convicted in 2019 a 4 years and 7 months for aiding and abetting prostitution. And even if he didn’t serve his sentence in prison, he now says that he did “eight years (also for other events, ndr) under house arrest without being guilty of anything”. A few years ago he was even accused of evasion. But the judge acquitted him. Now, he explains to him in an interview The print, is happy: «I am very happy with his acquittal. I wonder instead why I was trampled to the end. Above all I am happy for all those who are happy. His family, his friends.’

“Fired and kicked out of office in three minutes”

But there is a but. It’s not that Fede has no regrets, he says in the conversation with Paolo Colonnello. On the contrary: «No, it’s not really like that. I wonder: I lost everything, fired, kicked out of the office in three minutes. Why? Who should I make room for? Who was I bothering?” The anchorman refers to what happened on March 28, 2012: the dismissal by Mediaset. Which came after a thirty-year career in Berlusconi’s networks. And which subsequently led to a condemnation for blackmail against the then director general of information of the Biscione Massimo Crippa. Because he had compromising photomontages produced that portrayed Crippa himself in an attempt to get the company to withdraw his dismissal. Today Fede recalls what happened: «I go to the stadium with the Knight, I come back and find my office closed. A lawyer and another figure who tell me: you’re done, fired. After all I’ve done!”

“I no longer hear from Berlusconi”

Fede also says that “a detainee on the verge of death” said that he in Ruby’s stories it had nothing to do with it. And that she told him “a lady who goes to prisons for work, I can’t say more”. While she thus reconstructs her role in the “elegant dinners” of Knight: «They finished at midnight. Then I went out, went to the newsstand in Piazzale Loreto to get the newspapers, read the front pages and telephoned Berlusconi to give him the report». Silvio, however, no longer hears from him: «The last time was on the eve of two Christmases ago. I had been in the hospital after a fall and he had called me: “Hello Emily? What are you doing? Come on, come here”. But I couldn’t, I was in a wheelchair. We never heard from each other again.” Finally, if she were to meet him now, she would say to him: «Dear President, with the Arcore stories my life is over but my friendship for you will be forever. Please, now that you’ve gotten a well-deserved sentence, please tell me why I was fired».

