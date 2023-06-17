EMILIO FEDE does not arrive in time for the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, the outburst against his driver; the Video » ILMETEO.it

EMILIO FEDE does not arrive in time for the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, the outburst against his driver; video

Emilio Fede, historic face and former director of TG4, vented on Instagram, recounting the misadventure that did not allow him to reach Piazza Duomo, in Milan, to attend the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi.

“I had my chauffeur, that scoundrel and scoundrel who disappeared, never to be found. He got my car stuck by throwing away the keys. Today is the time for pain but also for anger“, Fede said while he was on board a car “of a journalist friend” headed for Arcore. The VIDEO COURIER up.