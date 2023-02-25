These include a treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with BRCA 1/BRCA 2 mutations; a treatment for Fabry disease; a treatment for facial angiofibroma; a non-segmental vitiligo; a treatment for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia; a treatment of symptomatic anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease on maintenance dialysis; and a treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the granting of marketing authorization for ten new medicines at its last meeting.

Between these, With Akee (niraparib/abiraterone acetate) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with BRCA 1/BRCA 2 mutations.

The committee adopted a positive opinion for Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of Fabry disease, a rare genetic disease that causes a type of fat to build up in the body’s cells.

Hifts (sirolimus) received a positive opinion from the CHMP for the treatment of facial angiofibroma, a benign vascular lesion of the skin composed of fibrous dermal tissue and blood vessels. Hyftor is indicated for the treatment of adults and children over six years of age.

The CHMP adopted a positive opinion for Opzelura (ruxolitinib) for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo, a skin disease characterized by depigmented patches. Opzelura is indicated for the treatment of adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.

The committee adopted a positive opinion for Tibsovo (ivosidenib) to treat newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and to treat locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer that forms in the bile ducts.

The committee also adopted a positive opinion for the duplicate of Tidhesco (ivosidenib) for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.

The CHMP has given a positive opinion to Vaphseo (vadadustat) for the treatment of symptomatic anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease on maintenance dialysis.

The biosimilar drug Known (eculizumab) received a positive opinion for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in adults and children. Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria is a life-threatening genetic disorder that causes red blood cells to break down resulting in various medical complications. Bekemv is the first biosimilar approved for this active ingredient. Unlike the reference product, Bekemv is contraindicated in patients with hereditary fructose intolerance and in children under two years of age.

Recommendations on the extension of the therapeutic indication for four drugs

The commission recommended four indication extensions for medicines already authorized in the European Union (EU): Esbriet, Libtayo, Renew e TachoSil.

Withdrawal of applications

The application for extension of the therapeutic indication of has been withdrawn Buvidal for the treatment of chronic (long-term) pain in opioid-dependent people.

Review of the recommendation

The applicant of Sohonos has requested a review of the EMA opinion of January 2023. Once the reasons for the request have been received, the Agency will review its opinion and issue a final recommendation.

Covid updates

The committee recommended authorizing the use of the Covid Valneva vaccine as a booster dose for adults aged 18 to 50 years.

The Committee recommended the refusal of the marketing authorization for Lagevrio (molnupiravir) for the treatment of Covid in adults.

The review of the marketing authorization application for Lagevrio began on 23 November 2021, following an opinion aimed at supporting decisions at Member State level to allow for any early use of the drug before marketing authorization on the market. Having assessed the interim data available at the time of the opinion and all additional data provided by the company since then, the CHMP concluded that the clinical benefit of Lagevrio could not be demonstrated in the treatment of adults with Covid who are not receiving supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid.

Based on the dataset, it was not possible to conclude that Lagevrio could reduce the risk of hospitalization or death or shorten the duration of illness or time to recovery in adults at risk of severe disease. Furthermore, it was not possible to identify a specific group of patients in which a clinically relevant benefit of Lagevrio could be demonstrated.

February 24, 2023

