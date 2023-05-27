Emma. Two new drugs recommended for approval at May meeting

It is a drug capable of diagnosing prostate cancer during the primary staging of high-risk patients and in the staging of patients with suspected recurrence; and a treatment for seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase 5 deficiency disorder, a genetic disorder defined by seizures that begin in childhood.

26 MAG – EMA’s Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) recommended approval of two medicines at its May 2023 meeting.

The Committee recommended that marketing authorization be granted for Pylclari (piflufolastat (18F)), intended for the diagnosis of prostate cancer. The benefit of this drug is its potential to diagnose prostate cancer during primary staging of high-risk patients and in staging patients with suspected recurrence.

Ztalmy (ganaxolone) has received a positive opinion from the CHMP for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase 5 deficiency disorder, a genetic disorder defined by seizures that begin in childhood.

Recommendations on the extension of the therapeutic indication for two medicines

The Committee recommended two extensions of indication for medicines already authorized in the EU: nivolumab e To Sogro.

Review

Following a review, the CHMP confirmed its initial recommendation to refuse the granting of the marketing authorization for Sohonos (palovarotene). This medicine has been designed to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, a rare genetic disease that causes extra bone to build up in places outside the skeleton, such as joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments, leading to a progressive decrease in mobility and other serious impairments .

Withdrawals of questions

Two applications for marketing authorization have been withdrawn: Assimilationsas a maintenance treatment for schizophrenia, and Susvimo, for the treatment of age-related neovascular macular degeneration in adults.

Postponement result

The committee recommended that He stopped (crizanlizumab) should no longer be used to prevent pain crises in patients 16 years of age and older with sickle cell disease, a genetic condition in which red blood cells become stiff and sticky and change from disk-shaped to crescent-shaped (like a sickle). This follows a review by the CHMP, which concluded that the medicine’s benefits do not outweigh its risks. The review looked at the results of a clinical trial study, which compared the effectiveness and safety of Adakveo with placebo (a dummy treatment) in patients who had previously had pain crises leading to a doctor visit. The study showed that Adakveo did not lead to a decrease compared to placebo.

26 maggio 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Science and Drugs

