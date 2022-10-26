Emmanuele Tafuri is the new director of the emergency room of the hospital of Chieti: he was appointed with a resolution adopted by the Local Health Authority at the conclusion of the competition that took place in September and which saw him placed in first place among the suitable ones.

He has 47 years, consolidated experience in emergency medicine, engaged both in teaching and in the scientific society of the sector, Dr. Tafuri after graduating in Medicine at the University of Chieti has obtained various titles such as the research doctorate in ” Medical-surgical and experimental sciences ”, the II level master’s degree in“ Management of healthcare companies ”and attended advanced training courses in health law and management.

He is also a teacher and didactic coordinator of the school of specialization in Emergency Medicine in the masters in “Critical area and health emergency”, “Pain therapy” and “Pediatric emergency room”, expert on the subject at the degree course in Medicine and surgery .

Very active within the Simeu, the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine, of which he is a member of the national board after having been president of the Abruzzo and Molise section.

“I have high expectations of this young professional – underlines Thomas Schael, the general manager of Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti – who has years of career ahead of him and can develop long-range projects in the field of emergency medicine, whose importance It certainly does not need to be specified. With the experience gained in the field and in the field of teaching, it will be possible to easily face the challenges of the medicine of the future, based on innovation, technologies and a smart approach to new organizational and care models. who will be able to make a great contribution to the hospital of Chieti and to the emergency services of our company, also in the construction of an effective network with the territory and with general practitioners “.