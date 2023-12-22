Emotional Support: Patient in ICU Receives a Visit from Beloved Dog

Man’s Best Friend: Dog Visits Injured Owner in Hospital ICU

Pedro Salazar, a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National University Hospital, received a heartwarming visit from his faithful companion, Tomy. This special meeting took place as part of the “Healing Footprints” program, which aims to improve the physical, psychological, and social conditions of patients with prolonged hospital stays through personal pet visits.

Salazar, a resident of Bogotá, suffered a double heart attack in April of this year, leading to a lengthy stay in the ICU. He underwent open heart surgery and faced complications such as pneumonia and difficulty walking. However, the unwavering support of his family and his beloved dog, Tomy, played a vital role in his recovery.

“I hadn’t been alone during my recovery. Having family in the room was comforting. Then came the big surprise. My daughter made all the arrangements with the hospital to bring Tomy to visit me. He arrived wagging his tail, and my happiness grew even greater,” shares Salazar.

Tomy, a Creole dog, has been a cherished member of the family for four years. Salazar adopted him from a shelter six months after his previous pet passed away. His sister, Nancy, attests to the strong bond between Salazar and his pet, describing how Tomy’s presence was essential for his brother’s recovery.

When Tomy entered the hospital room, the joy and love exchanged between him and Salazar were palpable and heartwarming. The medical staff present were delighted to witness such a beautiful moment. This unique visit was made possible thanks to the “Healing Footprints” program at the National University Hospital of Colombia (HUN).

Dr. Jairo Pérez, director of the ICU at HUN, emphasizes the emotional and rehabilitative benefits of pet visits for patients, especially those with chronic pathologies and prolonged hospitalizations. The program has received visits from 31 dogs and one cat, making it an emblem of the hospital.

These special initiatives reflect a growing recognition of the positive impact that pets can have on patients’ healing and well-being. Natalie Corredor, head of user experience at HUN, highlights the emotional support, mood improvement, and reduced feelings of loneliness that pet visits provide.

While these programs are still relatively uncommon in Colombia, international examples in the United States and Spain have demonstrated the significant benefits of companion animal visits in a hospital setting. Research has shown that the warmth and familiarity of pets can alleviate stress, pain, and anxiety experienced by patients.

To ensure the safety and effectiveness of pet visits, HUN has established well-structured protocols. Both patients and pets must meet specific criteria to participate in these heartwarming encounters. With appropriate measures in place, these pet visits have proven to be a source of light and hope for patients on their journey to recovery.

As for Salazar, the joy and comfort brought by his furry companion, Tomy, have been invaluable. Today, eight months after being in the hospital, Salazar takes walks in the park with the support of his loyal canine friend by his side. Their heartwarming bond serves as a reminder of the remarkable healing power of the human-animal connection.

