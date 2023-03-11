Â«Stopping to breathe and think, remembering that it is normal to be afraid, it is normal to ask yourself if you will make it, it is normal to offer help to those around you who need it but also to ask who you know can be of support. It happened to me after weeks of things emotionally complex that happened to me and happened to us as a family. Sanremo, now I can admit it, was very hard I felt out of my comfort zone wondering if I would be able to tell me that I could not disappoint who believed in me and not to give in to those who wanted to see me make mistakes . What then some gratuitous hatred you really don’t understand why it should be thrown at you for no real reason, but that’s another matter. At the same time I had to be there for my family, try to be strong for everyone, figure out how to fix it problems bigger than me with the fear of not making it as a wife and also as a mother, because with your children you have to be the strong one, always.

“Sometimes – continues the entrepreneur and influencer in her long post – I also felt discouraged by finding myself wondering what would have happened if I had collapsed too. I cried, alone and with those who love me and wanted to give me a hug and a word of comfort to help me be strong for my whole family, but also for the 60 people who work with me for whom I have to be on the spot and keep faith with the commitments made otherwise we’ll all be out of work. I admit all this made me feel among a thousand fires, among many, sometimes too many family, human and professional responsibilities. But he also made me find new strength, perhaps as a more adult person. Of course, sometimes I would like to allow myself to say to myself “Chiara is here too, today you can be fragile, you can make mistakes, you can be the one asking for help”. It will happen, I know. For now it’s time to carry on and try to make things work, to fix them without pretending that everything is fine, but trying to make them really go well. Thanks to those who are there for me too, and to those who understand that many times the show strong even when one feels fragile it is not a choice but a necessity. I see you, I read you and I am grateful to you».