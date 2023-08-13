Emotions for 40 thousand at the Negramaro concert

Negramaro offered their fans an unforgettable musical experience during the concert-event dedicated to celebrating their 20-year career in the unreleased… Already a subscriber? Login here!

The Negramaros offered their fans an unforgettable musical experience during the concert-event dedicated to celebrating their 20-year career in the unprecedented location of the Fortunato Cesari airport in Galatina never used for a musical event until now.

After a late start to allow everyone to arrive on time, the atmosphere was immediately energized as the band made their triumphal entrance onto the stage. A warm audience that was immediately felt. About 40,000 people present, who came from Puglia and all over Italy for their favorites, lined up from the very early afternoon.

Songs

The concert lineup, with 23 songs, was a journey through time, song after song, which touched the hearts of the band and the people present. From the first chord, the energy was released creating an atmosphere of excitement and nostalgia.

Giuliano Sangiorgi began like this: «We come from this land that loves the sea and soul, a round of applause to those who saved lives» The Negramaros started with one of their most iconic songs, “Fino all’imbrunire” which immediately sparked the enthusiasm of the public. From there, the lineup developed like a musical story, passing through the hits that marked each stage of their career, awakening memories and emotions. Each song was interpreted with overwhelming passion, showcasing Sangiorgi’s vocal mastery and the power of the band on stage. Song after song, Negramaro demonstrated their talent and artistic versatility. They performed songs that marked significant moments in the life of the fans, creating an atmosphere of connection and sharing. Every note, every word brought with it a memory, arousing intense and meaningful emotions.

Caterina Caselli opened the encore with a video in which she sang “Only for you”. Raffaele Casarano on sax and Cesare dell’Anna on trumpet. What made this concert even more special were the duets with the great artists who shared the stage with Negramaro. Each duet was a moment of pure magic, where the voices merged in harmony and created a unique experience for the audience. After the first three songs performed only by the band, (“Fino all’imbrunire”, “La prima volta”, “Ti è mai successo”), the first duet arrived, the one with Ariete with the song “Per uno come me” , followed by “Meraviglioso” performed by Sangiorgi together with Ermal Meta, while with Rosa Chemical “Clouds and sheets” inflamed the audience (then a passage of “Made in Italy”). Then the show within the show: a solo by Andro who accompanied the ballet of the principal dancers of La Scala in Milan, Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko.

The Negramaros then resumed alone with the song “Quel posto che non c’è” followed by the fourth duet, the one with Samuele Bersani with “Contatto” (then a hint of “Canzone”), while the delicacy of Nicolò Fabi and Sangiorgi with “Only three minutes” they enchanted. The other magical moment, that of the duet with Diodato with the song “Un passo BACK”, while the iconic “Estate” was duetted together with the equally iconic Fiorella Mannoia (again, a reference to “Anna and Marco”), then continuing with Malika Ayane who sang “Come Leaves”.

Giuliano sang alone “The immense and then” duet with Samuel with the song “Everything here happens” (and then “All my mistakes”). Moment only for the band for the delicate performance with “Sei”, to then continue with a trio of duets: “Amore” che torna with Sangiovanni, “Attenta” with Aiello and the wonderful “Diamanti” sung with Elisa (Jovanotti absent for reasons of health but still present in a video). Andrea Celi show director of the visuals together with Cromazoo.

After the solo by Negramaro with “Via le mani dal occhi”. Elisa’s return to the stage to sing “Basta” with Giuliano closes all the duets. Amazing moment with the audience delirious already at the first notes of “While everything flows”. To close the concert, with everyone partying on stage together and Negramaro “Talk to me about love” and the remix of “Ora ti canto il mare”.

Emotions multiplied during the duets, with fans actively participating, singing and dancing along with the band. Each song took the audience on a 20-year journey, recalling special moments and creating new memories to cherish. The concert was a triumph for Negramaro and a tribute to their dedication and passion for music. They have proven to be not only great musicians, but also great performers, capable of conveying deep emotions through their songs. Each member of the band gave their all, giving the audience an engaging and unforgettable performance. Read the full article

on Quotidiano Di Puglia