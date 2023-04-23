Empoli-Inter, Inzaghi makes total turnover: 9 changes ready. From Handanovic to Calha, the choices

Compared to the match against Benfica, Inter will take the field with nine different elevenths

Only one victory in the last seven games and a trend to reverse. Today l’Inter goes to Empoli’s house for the lunch match of the 31st day of Serie A. Compared to the match against Benfica, Inter will take the field with nine different elevenths. “The exception is linked to Mkhitaryan, who missed today’s away match for personal reasons but will be on the pitch with Juventus on Wednesday. But in that department Barella also needs rest. Empoli marks Calhanoglu’s return to the field from the beginning, after the adductor injury with the national team”.

“The Turk actually begins his approach to the double challenge with Milan, the match he feels the most. However, he will not play as a playmaker: the heart of Inter will be Brozovic, the former AC Milan player will return to his old ways and play left wing midfielder. The trio in the middle will be completed by Gagliardini“, underlines the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Inzaghi also changes in goal. Onana comes out, Handanovic is between the posts, who today takes off Vierchowod and becomes the seventh player ever for appearances in Serie A, at an altitude of 563. Variations everywhere, even in the wing: Bellanova sees a shirt as starter on the right, in place of Dumfries. Bastoni is also expected to rest in defense – inside De Vrij, with Acerbi sliding to the left – and Darmian”.

