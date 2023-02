Spalletti’s team also moves to Castellani and obtains the eighth consecutive victory which is worth the momentary +18 on second place. The advantage comes after fifteen minutes thanks to Ismajli’s own goal, then the usual Osimhen signs the double. Vicario avoids the trio and the crossbar denies Kim the goal, while in the middle of the second half Napoli remain in 10 due to the expulsion (after on field review) of Mario Rui, but Empoli fails to take advantage of it and ends 2- 0

CLASSIFICATION