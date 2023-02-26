Little more than a workout. Two goals in the first 28 minutes, one disallowed for offside, three saves from Vicario, a crossbar. Napoli wins easily against Empoli extends to more than 18 on Inter expected at lunchtime at Bologna’s house, overcomes the stress of the Champions League unscathed despite Spalletti, in the match of his heart, thinking perhaps of last year, decides to send onto the field ten-elevenths of the team that had dominated Frankfurt on Tuesday. And the substitution, Mario Rui in Olivera’s place, is the wretch who tries to ruin the leader’s quiet Saturday, with a wicked reaction foul on Caputo midway through the second half.

But even in ten, for the first time this season, Napoli’s superiority is embarrassing. Spalletti, like a consummate conductor, manages his band perfectly: there’s the game, there’s the soul, there’s the desire to go beyond all limits. And those who enter do not regret those who leave, like Elmas, decisive behind the striker. A ferocious, almost unbeatable team with record numbers: the eighth consecutive victory in the league after the slip at San Siro against Inter is also the eleventh away in the season like only Celtic Glasgow and none in the best leagues of the ‘Europe. And the defence, which hasn’t conceded in five games, is impenetrable.

We are at the Castellani, but it looks like Maradona: Napoli is the master on the pitch and in the stands, despite the fact that away games are forbidden to Campania residents and its people repeatedly sing the chorus "the leaders are leaving", ignoring that in reality is long gone. An embarrassing technical and physical domain. Osimhen is a fury, Kvara impregnable and lethal, Zielinski moves surgically between the lines. And Lobotka dominates the scene in the middle of the field. The usual perfect machine, which is not reflected in its own beauty, but attacks the opponent with ferocious determination and does not stop even after securing the result.

An own goal by Ismajli breaks the balance and the usual Osimhen, who has scored from eight consecutive matches in Serie A, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has reached 11, closes the account. The Nigerian, 21 goals in the season, could improve his score, but an offside cancels the 3-0 and Vicario blocks him twice. The goalkeeper from Empoli is the only barrier to Zanetti’s team and in the end he also bravely opposes Simeone. The crossbar in the first half saves him on Kim’s almost perfect gore. Numbers that testify to the superiority of Napoli.

Spalletti enjoys his triumph little, concentrated and always standing in front of the bench, but his disciples don't need suggestions, they play by heart and never turn off the power. «The team knows how to interpret moments well. We could have suffered the backlash for the expulsion of Mario Rui, considering that Empoli play for ninety minutes and never give up and instead we haven't given up anything. I can't find the words to compliment the team », he says in the end and thinking about the Scudetto he laughs a little: « Better the egg today than the chicken tomorrow… », the proverb of the day. As if to say that you have to be satisfied and think about one game at a time. Napoli does it and is not wrong. Keeping the mounting euphoria at bay. In Empoli last year he lost the Scudetto. This time, with a test of great maturity, he has put a small piece on the bulletin board. With fourteen days to go, with this abyssal advantage, it's hard to imagine that the queen could relinquish the scepter.