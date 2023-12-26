Empowering Older Adults: Motor Care Workshop Enhances Autonomy

The Multidisciplinary Brigade of the Ministry of Welfare in the State of Mexico recently held a practical-informational workshop on motor skills for individuals over 60 years of age. The workshop aimed to provide older adults with knowledge and tools to address common issues related to diseases such as arthritis and osteoarthritis.

The Brigade, composed of specialists in medicine, psychology, gerontology, physiotherapy, nutrition, legal advice, and social work, offers personalized assistance to improve the self-sufficiency and standard of living of older adults. The Secretary of Welfare, Juan Carlos González Romero, emphasized the importance of serving vulnerable sectors of society and providing opportunities for better living conditions, as outlined by the Government of the State of Mexico led by Teacher Delfina Gómez Álvarez.

The workshop addressed the impact of diseases such as arthritis and osteoarthritis on the mobility of older adults and emphasized the importance of exercises to stimulate motor skills. Participants learned about practical activities to maintain motor skills, such as cutting, sweeping, sewing, and using objects like balls and plasticine. The importance of warming up and training during these activities to maintain optimal health and functionality in daily life was also highlighted.

Overall, the workshop aimed to promote the autonomy and well-being of older adults, ensuring they have access to the full exercise of their rights and can live dignified lives in which they can function freely and safely in their environments.

