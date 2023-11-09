Empowering Rural Women: The JULIA Project’s Impact on Mental Health

The Federation for Mental Health in Castilla y León, a member of We are Patients, has announced the launch of a new edition of its ‘JULIA Project: Rural Women and Mental Health‘ initiative. This project aims to create mutual aid networks and foster camaraderie among women in rural areas. A total of 10 workshops will be held across the nine provinces of the region as part of this initiative.

Patricia Quintanilla, coordinator of the Federation’s Women and Equality Area, emphasized the importance of providing safe spaces for women to express themselves and find support. The project seeks to promote personal and social development, as well as empowerment for women with mental health issues in rural areas. Furthermore, it aims to address gender inequalities, strengthen protection and prevention resources, and create support networks.

The project is funded by the General Directorate of Women of the Government of Castilla y León and has already seen the participation of 384 women in 54 workshops held since its launch in 2018. The goal for this edition is to have a hundred participants.

Patricia Quintanilla noted that the project has been well-received, with an increasing number of women expressing interest in participating. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the project as an accessible and close resource for women in need of support.

Additionally, it was highlighted that there are already 331 patient associations dedicated to mental disorders that are active members of Somos Pacientes, and others are encouraged to join.

