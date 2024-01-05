Empowering Women: Inside Mexico’s Women with Wellbeing Program

The program “Women with Wellbeing” of the State of Mexico is designed to provide economic support, improve quality of life, promote gender equality, and provide employment, educational, and health opportunities for women in different Mexican communities.

Women with Wellbeing is a relatively new initiative in Edomex, which replaces Salario Rosa. Demand has been high and the Delfina Gómez government hopes to benefit more than 400 thousand people. Many of them have already registered and are enjoying the money deposited through their card, but many women question when the next payment would be made.

Payment schedule Women with Wellbeing Card

– First payment: December 2023

– Second payment: January-February 2024

– Third payment: March-April

– Fourth payment: July-August

– Fifth payment: September-October

– Sixth payment: November-December

The beneficiaries will receive financial support of 2 thousand 500 pesos bimonthly on their “Women with Wellbeing” Card. This program is aimed at women between 18 and 64 years old, giving priority to single mothers, indigenous people, Afro-descendants, repatriates, people with chronic-degenerative diseases, victims of crime, and those who live in conditions of high marginalization.

Delfina Gomez, the governor, stated, “With the Women with Wellbeing program, we will directly support the most vulnerable women in the 125 municipalities of the state, and unlike the past, it is a program without intermediaries, without conditions, which will be universal support, without discrimination.”

Benefits of the Women with Wellbeing Card include receiving financial support of 2,500 pesos every two months, the ability to study at any educational level in public schools in person and virtually, access to training in courses, workshops, and talks that promote useful skills in daily life, animal welfare services with veterinary assistance for companion or assistance animals, assistance for social security, including life insurance, and support for funeral expenses if necessary, preferential rates on public transportation systems, and access to health services such as psychological, dental, visual, nutritional, medical, and legal assistance, among others.