End of Covid, stories of wounds and a few thanks | Aldo Grasso

End of Covid, stories of wounds and a few thanks | Aldo Grasso

Now that the WHO has declared the end of the Covid-related health emergency, it is right to thank many people.

A heartfelt thanks to those who sacrificed their lives for us; thanks to the doctors and health workers who often fought the virus with their bare hands; thanks to the volunteers; thanks to scientific research that in a short time has found vaccines to defend us; thanks to the gen. Son and to whoever chose him; thanks to the clinicians who campaigned for the use of vaccines and the media who supported them; thanks to the many who got vaccinated and wore the mask.

We certainly cannot say thanks to the no vaxes, the conspiracy theorists, the deniers, the objecting doctors, the politicians aligned against the vaccination obligation (Meloni, do you remember?), the gang of the Doubt and Precaution Commission, the opponents of Biopower, to populists and demagogues.

Those were terrible days, by an estimate of twenty million dead in a relatively short timemany wounds still open and the risk of new variants always lurking.

It was hoped that the pandemic would make us all better, it didn’t happen that way, on the contrary!

During Covid we have learned that it is not given for us to shirk our responsibilities towards others. If this does not happen due to anti-scientific ideology, lack of civic sense or electoral propaganda, then the abyss opens wide.

