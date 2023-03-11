One or the other will have read it next door, for example from Jürgen Schönstein: At the end of 2022, Konradin Medien will discontinue the Scienceblogs platform.

This is also the end of my health check blog on this platform. In the 11 years that the health check has existed, more than 1,000 blog posts have appeared, as well as almost 65,000 comments from readers. The number of page views is almost 2.5 million.

The fact that I was able to discuss topics that interested me here over the years and that I received a lot of feedback from the comments made me happy and encouraged my own reflection. Of course, there was also a lot of nonsense in the threads here, as almost everywhere else in social media, always dogmatism and arguments with small children, sometimes also deliberate trolling. But there were also many clever and factually oriented comments that advanced the respective topics and from which I was able to learn something new. I would like to say a big thank you to the readers of the blog.

I don’t know yet if I’ll continue with a blog somewhere else. Maybe it’s time for something else. πάντα ῥεῖ.