Home Health End of health check on science blogs – health check
Health

End of health check on science blogs – health check

by admin

One or the other will have read it next door, for example from Jürgen Schönstein: At the end of 2022, Konradin Medien will discontinue the Scienceblogs platform.

This is also the end of my health check blog on this platform. In the 11 years that the health check has existed, more than 1,000 blog posts have appeared, as well as almost 65,000 comments from readers. The number of page views is almost 2.5 million.

The fact that I was able to discuss topics that interested me here over the years and that I received a lot of feedback from the comments made me happy and encouraged my own reflection. Of course, there was also a lot of nonsense in the threads here, as almost everywhere else in social media, always dogmatism and arguments with small children, sometimes also deliberate trolling. But there were also many clever and factually oriented comments that advanced the respective topics and from which I was able to learn something new. I would like to say a big thank you to the readers of the blog.

I don’t know yet if I’ll continue with a blog somewhere else. Maybe it’s time for something else. πάντα ῥεῖ.

See also  Corporate communication: Italian companies dominate in Europe

You may also like

Elon Musk ‘open to idea’ of buying Silicon...

What things should you sort out to make...

New Hyundai Tucson 2023, the best-selling compact SUV...

PrEP, HIV prevention and risks for sexually transmitted...

Mission Climate – Solutions for the Crisis |...

Strawberries, beware of pesticides. Here are which ones...

Patient advocates call for improvements to electronic patient...

Incumbency of old age? No fear

director of Odontostomatology, he was 64 years old

Joint declaration on the protection of people in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy