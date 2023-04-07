Home Health End of the Corona rules: That applies in Hesse
End of the Corona rules: That applies in Hesse

DThe pandemic is officially over with the expiry of paragraph 28b of the Federal Infection Protection Act. The last corona measures that are still mandatory, such as the obligation to wear masks in medical facilities, are history. And yet practices, clinics and care facilities will continue to be shaped by what was learned during Corona beyond April 7th.

Marie Lisa Kehler

Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The fact that the legal obligation no longer applies does not mean that we do not carry out a risk analysis ourselves,” says Cihan Celik, head of the pneumology section at the Darmstadt Clinic. In everyday clinical practice, the experience of the past three years has seen a “higher awareness of the issue of infection control”. What has been learned is retained – beyond the prescribed measures. At the Klinikum Darmstadt this means in concrete terms: the mask requirement will be lifted from Saturday.

Clinics make use of domiciliary rights

However, the clinic reserves the right to make exceptions. For example, on the pneumology ward where Celik works and where patients with severe lung diseases and respiratory infections are lying, medical staff and visitors are required to continue to wear a mask. “We have to protect our patients with lung disease,” says Celik. Measured against the current infection rate, such measures are not necessary on other wards. “We welcome that the decision can be made depending on the specific situation. It’s best for us to keep an eye on the situation on the wards. Not the legislature,” says the lung specialist.

Celik hopes that one or the other pandemic lesson will not be forgotten so quickly. Coming to work with a bad cold was out of the question during the acute corona phase. In the meantime, according to his observation, the inhibition threshold for many has fallen again. Probably also, as he believes, out of a sense of duty. A quality that unites many people in medical professions in particular. “I had hoped that presenteeism would lead to a higher insight.”

