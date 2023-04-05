Good news for patients in Munich, too: thyroid surgery is not necessary in most cases

MUNICH. Up until now, doctors have assumed that thyroid nodules are malignant in up to 15 percent of cases or can result in thyroid cancer. This value has now been corrected significantly downwards by a large-scale, long-term study.(1) What does this mean for the recommendations for the operation thyroid nodule?

Specialists in endocrinology at the SOGZ Munich incorporate study results into their work

The study in question followed more than 17,000 patients in an endocrinology practice in Stuttgart for up to 23 years. Only 1.1 percent of the subjects developed thyroid cancer from the originally diagnosed thyroid nodules. This is only a fraction of the previously assumed rate.

The result justifies a rethinking of the decision to surgically remove the thyroid gland and the frequency of check-ups for known thyroid nodules. The reason for this is the good informative value of the study, which results from the large number of participants and the long observation times.

dr Maria Koukou in Munich recommends a cautious approach to thyroid nodules

“Thyroid nodules are found in many people. Often these do not cause any symptoms. Now we can also rely on reliable figures, according to which it rarely develops into cancer Endocrinologin dr Maria Koukou festival. In the future, therefore, an operation can usually be avoided. “An exception are patients in whom the enlargement of the thyroid gland causes symptoms. We will continue to advise them to have an operation in the future,” adds her colleague, endocrinologist Dr. medical Werner Stadtherr. Another finding from the study is that under certain conditions preventive thyroid screening can be dispensed with in order to prevent overdiagnosis and overtreatment. The German Society for endocrinology even advises against performing an ultrasound screening for thyroid changes in older people.

(1) Grussendorf, M., Ruschenburg, I., & Brabant, G. (2022): Malignancy rates in thyroid nodules: a long-term cohort study of 17,592 patients. European thyroid journal, 11(4), e220027.

Doctors from various specialist areas are located in the Munich Sun Health Center. The SOGZ in Munich includes a practice for transfusion medicine and haemostaseology, a private medical practice for transfusion medicine, a private medical practice for pediatric and adolescent medicine and an institute for pediatric research and further education. The accompanying doctors are DR. MED. HARALD KREBS, M.SC., DR. MED. MICHAEL SIGL-KRAETZIG and DR. MED. GERD BECKER.

Contact

SONNEN HEALTH CENTER MUNICH

Dr. with. Harald Krebs

Sonnenstr. 27

80331 München

+49 89 1894666-0

+49 89 1894666-11