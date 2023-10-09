Endometrial cancer, immunotherapy revolution for the most difficult to treat cases

Approximately ten thousand women every year in Italy receive a diagnosis of endometrial cancer. For many of them the disease will be curable. In fact, endometrial cancer appears at the top of the ranking of tumors that have the highest chance of recovery in women, equal to 76%, after thyroid and melanoma, also due to diagnoses that in the vast majority of patients (80%) arrive in the earliest stages and when the disease is still localized. However, this is not the case for everyone.

“No one is left behind”: the program of the 2023 Salute Festival 25 September 2023

In some cases, in fact, the disease is already in the advanced stages at the time of diagnosis or progresses. These are the most difficult cases to treat, and against which, in recent years, immunotherapy has made its way, initially after the failure of chemotherapy. Today, however, the idea is becoming increasingly stronger that immunotherapy can be used in the earliest stages, even immediately after diagnosis, in addition to chemotherapy, in these more difficult to treat patients.

Saturday 14 Octoberat the Salute Festival, we will talk about the progress of immunotherapy in endometrial cancer with Sunday Lorussoprofessor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation in Rome e Giorgio Valabregamedical director at AO Ordine Mauriziano of Turin.

Female tumors, precision medicine on the side of women by Valeria Pini 21 October 2022

Two immunotherapy drugs against endometrial cancer

The most recent promises of immunotherapy against the most serious endometrial cancers come from the results obtained by combining certain immune checkpoint inhibitors with chemotherapy. A strategy that allows you to reduce the risk of disease progression by up to 70% after two years, with benefits also on the risk of death. In the two clinical studies that demonstrate this, recently published on the pages of New England Journal of Medicine, the administration of immunotherapy in combination with chemo was brought forward compared to what is usually done.

Gynecological tumors, you can plan ahead by Dario Rubino 27 January 2023

Anticipate immunotherapy

The researchers divided the patients taking into account the molecular characteristics of endometrial tumors, and thus distinguishing patients with microsatellite instability or deficits in the repair system (indicative of a particular type of genetic damage, due to the inability to repair any errors ) from all the others. In fact, immunotherapy has so far proven to be more effective in patients with this type of tumor. However, the analysis of the results showed that, although patients with these alterations had the greatest benefits, advantages were observed for all. And this could change the practice of how advanced stage endometrial cancer is treated today, inserting immunotherapy already in the first line of treatment, changing the history of this disease. Which, yes, is curable in the vast majority of cases, but for which today chemotherapy alone in cases of advanced stage disease does not allow a median survival of even three years to be achieved, as the experts at the head of the studies pointed out.

Salute Festival 2023: all the protagonists 25 September 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

