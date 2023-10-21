Endometrial cancer: therapy takes four steps and reduces the risk of progression or death by 45%.

Approximately ten thousand women every year in Italy receive a diagnosis of endometrial cancer, some manage to cure or make the disease chronic, but in some cases the diagnosis arrives already in an advanced stage or in any case the tumor progresses. These are the most difficult cases to treat, and against which immunotherapy has made its way in recent years. The most recent promises of immunotherapy against the most serious endometrial cancers come from the results obtained by combining some immunotherapy drugs with chemotherapy or Parp inhibitors. At the Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Madrid, the positive results of the Phase III Duo-E study were presented today, very encouraging for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with an innovative therapeutic regimen that combines four drugs.

Endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer is a very heterogeneous pathology that originates in the lining tissue of the uterus and is more common in women who have already passed menopause, with an average age at diagnosis of over 60 years. It is the 6th most common cancer in women worldwide. Endometrial cancer incidence and mortality are estimated to increase by 46% and 62%, respectively. Most diagnoses of endometrial cancer occur in the early stages when the cancer is confined to the uterus. Patients are commonly treated with surgery and/or radiation therapy, and the 5-year survival rate is high (approximately 95%).

When the disease is advanced

Patients with advanced disease (Stage III-IV) usually have a poor prognosis, with the 5-year survival rate falling to around 20-30%. The standard of care for advanced endometrial cancer has traditionally been limited to chemotherapy. There is a high unmet need for new treatment options and strategies that can improve long-term outcomes of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. “Endometrial cancer represents the most common among gynecological tumors – he explains Sunday Lorusso, head of the Clinical Research Programming Unit of the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic Foundation of Rome and full professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Humanitas University of Milan. The prognosis for cases of relapse is not good and mortality remains high, which is why effective therapies are needed.”

The results of the Duo-E study

DUO-E is a Phase III, three-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluating first-line durvalumab plus platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) followed by durvalumab monotherapy or durvalumab plus olaparib as maintenance therapy versus platinum-based chemotherapy alone as treatment for patients newly diagnosed with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It was conducted on 699 patients at 253 centers. In the overall study population, the results show that treatment with the immunotherapy durvalumab plus chemotherapy followed by durvalumab plus olaparib and treatment with durvalumab plus chemotherapy followed by durvalumab monotherapy demonstrated a reduction in the risk of disease progression or patient death. 45% and 29%, respectively, compared to chemotherapy alone (control arm).

The immuno and Parp inhibitor combo

Median progression-free survival (Pfs) was 15.1 months in the durvalumab and olaparib arm and 9.6 months in the control arm. “The new results presented at the Esmo Congress show, for the first time, the potential of combining immunotherapy with a Parp inhibitor to provide significant clinical improvement. It should also be underlined that the benefits of immunotherapy tend to last over time,” continues Lorusso. “The data from the DUO-E study can offer oncologists and patients new therapeutic opportunities against endometrial carcinoma which is a tumor that we have somewhat underestimated over the years and which today is unique among gynecological tumors with incidence and increasing mortality.”

Analysis in patients with mismatch repair deficiency

Mismatch repair status (MMR) is a biomarker of particular interest in endometrial cancer, therefore in the DUO-E study an analysis was also conducted on this subgroup of patients. Results from the analysis of patients with mismatch repair capacity (pMMR) showed a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in both the durvalumab plus olaparib and durvalumab arms of 43% and 23%, respectively. compared to the control arm. The median PFS was 15 months in the durvalumab plus olaparib arm and 9.7 months in the control arm. Results from the analysis of patients with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) showed a similar reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in both the durvalumab plus olaparib and durvalumab arms of 59% and 58%. respectively, compared to the control arm. The data were presented in a very successful session of the Esmo Congress. The next step will be to present the data to regulatory authorities globally so that we can offer these new therapeutic approaches to patients as soon as possible.

Risk factors for endometrial cancer

In Italy there are more than 10 thousand new cases every year: what are the risk factors? “There are several clear risk factors such as obesity, nulliparity, hypertension and diabetes mellitus,” he replies Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology). “A greater genetic and family predisposition also plays a role in the onset of the neoplasm. The disease usually tends to develop after the age of 50, following menopause. However, approximately 25% of cancers occur in the premenopausal age. The first symptom not to be underestimated is abnormal bleeding, which should raise alarm in both pre- and post-menopause. The innovations induced by clinical research continue, which in recent years has developed innovative treatments. The new combination presents significant potential, which deserves to be explored in depth by further experiments.”

The results on the risk of disease progression

PD-L1 is a known biomarker for durvalumab in other indications, and a predefined analysis based on PD-L1 status shows that, in the PD-L1 positive population, treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death 58% and 37% in the durvalumab plus olaparib arm and in the durvalumab arm, respectively versus the control arm. The median PFS was 20.8 months in the durvalumab plus olaparib arm and 9.5 months in the control arm. In the PD-L1 negative population, treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 20% and 11% in the durvalumab plus olaparib arm and the durvalumab arm, respectively, compared to the control arm. The safety and tolerance profiles of both regimens (durvalumab plus olaparib arm and durvalumab arm) were largely consistent with those observed in previous clinical studies and with the already known profiles of the individual drugs.

The side effects

The study also examines the most common adverse events (affecting approximately 20% of patients). Those reported in the durvalumab plus olaparib arm throughout the study were anemia (62%), nausea (55%), fatigue and asthenia (54%), alopecia (51%), neutropenia (42%), constipation (33%), thrombocytopenia (30%), diarrhea (28%), vomiting (26%), peripheral neuropathy (25%), peripheral sensory neuropathy (25%), arthralgia (24%), decreased appetite (23%), leukopenia (20%) %) and urinary tract infection (20%). The most common adverse events reported in the durvalumab arm throughout the study were alopecia (50%), anemia (48%), fatigue and asthenia (43%), nausea (41%), neutropenia (36%), diarrhea (31%). ), arthralgia (30%), thrombocytopenia (28%), constipation (27%), peripheral neuropathy (26%), peripheral sensory neuropathy (26%), and vomiting (21%).

