There is also a bacterium, perhaps, at the origin of endometriosis. The sense of the discovery that comes from Japan, after a team of researchers observed that in women with endometriosis the much more marked presence of a particular genus of bacteria is observed (Fusobacterium), it’s all in that “also”. For what triggers endometriosis, a disease that causes the endometrium to grow even out of the only place it’s supposed to be, in the uterus, still eludes.