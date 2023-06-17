Endometriosis caused by a bacterium and the (possible) cure with an antibiotic

What is endometriosis

To understand the scope potentially revolutionary of this study, we need to step back and understand what we talk about when we talk about endometriosis. Defined as a “invisible disease”, endometriosis is one gynecological disease which causes endometrial tissue to grow outside the uterus as well. It suffers about 1 in 10 women aged between 15 and 49 years oldwith sometimes even very disabling symptoms: pains intense during the menstrual period, premenstrual period and around the time of ovulation, chronic pelvic pain, pain during intercourse, tiredness chronic physical and sometimes infertility.



Endometriosis caused by a bacterium

And new study conducted at Nagoya University (in Japan) in collaboration with the National Cancer Center and published in the journal Science Translational Medicine found that this disease could be caused by a bacterium (Fusobacterium), which is commonly found in the human oral and intestinal flora. The study was performed on infected mice Fusobacteriumwho were given a antibiotic targeted to eliminate this bacterium.

Treatment of endometriosis with an antibiotic

One has been highlighted endometriosis regression in those mice to which the antibiotic was administered to eradicate the Fusobacterium: these results lead us to think that, although the disease can be treated surgically or with hormonal treatments, the elimination of the Fusobacterium with a antibiotic treatment could represent one alternative therapy and effective against endometriosis. The study authors stated that “Eradication of this bacterium by antibiotic treatment could be one approach to the endometriosis treatment for women positive for Fusobacterium infection, which they could be easily identified using a vaginal swab or uterus swab.”