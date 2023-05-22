Endometriosis: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Endometriosis is a medical condition that affects approximately 10% of women of reproductive age. The disease is characterized by the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, particularly in the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvis. This tissue can cause inflammation and scarring, leading to pain, bleeding and infertility.

Causes of endometriosis

The exact causes of endometriosis are not yet fully understood, but the disease is believed to be influenced by genetic, hormonal and immunological factors. Some risk factors include having a mother or sister with endometriosis, starting menstruation early, or having long, heavy menstrual periods. Other factors, such as the use of oral contraceptives, can reduce the risk of developing endometriosis.

Symptoms of endometriosis

Symptoms of endometriosis can vary, but often include severe menstrual cramps, pain during intercourse, chronic pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, and infertility. Some women with endometriosis may also experience intestinal problems, such as diarrhea or pain when defecating.

Endometriosis diagnosis

Diagnosing endometriosis can be difficult as the symptoms of the disease can resemble other medical conditions. Additionally, the symptoms of endometriosis can vary greatly from woman to woman. Your doctor may start with a gynecological visit, which may include a pelvic exam and ultrasound. However, the definitive diagnosis can only be made through a laparoscopy, a surgery that allows the doctor to view the inside of the abdomen and pelvis.

Treatment of endometriosis

Treatment of endometriosis depends on the severity of symptoms and the desirability of pregnancy. Treatments include anti-inflammatory drugs, hormone therapies, surgery, and complementary therapies such as pain management. The choice of treatment will depend on each patient’s individual circumstances and preferences.

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen or naproxen, can help reduce menstrual pain

Hormonal therapies

Hormone therapies, such as oral contraceptives, progestins, or drugs that reduce estrogen levels, can help reduce the growth of endometrial tissue and control the symptoms of endometriosis.

Surgery

Surgery may be needed in more severe cases of endometriosis. During the surgery, the endometrial tissue is removed and the adhesions can be loosened. In some cases, surgery may also be used to remove the ovaries or uterus if the disease is very severe and does not respond to other treatments. However, surgery carries risks and can affect fertility, so it should be considered carefully.

Complementary therapies

There are also complementary therapies that may be helpful in controlling the symptoms of endometriosis. Pain therapy, such as physical therapy, acupuncture, or cognitive behavioral therapy, can help reduce pain and improve quality of life. Additionally, some women have found relief from endometriosis symptoms through diet and lifestyle choices, such as increasing physical activity, reducing stress, and avoiding inflammatory foods.

Endometriosis prevention

There is no surefire way to prevent endometriosis, but there are some things women can do to reduce their risk of developing the disease. For example, using oral contraceptives can help reduce the risk of developing endometriosis. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help keep your immune system healthy and reduce your risk of inflammation.

In conclusion, endometriosis is a complex and painful disease that affects many women around the world. While there is no definitive cure for the disease, there are many treatments available to help control symptoms and improve quality of life. Women who suspect they have endometriosis should see their doctor for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment plan. Also, women who have a family history of endometriosis or who have symptoms of endometriosis should discuss ways to reduce their risk of developing the disease with their doctor.

