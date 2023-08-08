Endometriosis: symptoms, signs and forms of the disease

FOCUS Online health editorial team

Have you ever had unusually severe abdominal pain during your period? This could be an indication of endometriosis. Endometriosis can often go unnoticed until symptoms worsen and affect quality of life. Focus Online has compiled the most common signs and symptoms of endometriosis.

Symptoms of endometriosis: what you should know

The symptoms of endometriosis can be very different and in some women they are completely absent. For those who do have symptoms, they are often painful and significantly interfere with daily life.

The most common complaints are described below:

menstrual pain: One of the most noticeable symptoms of endometriosis is severe pain during menstruation, also known as dysmenorrhea – a medical term for particularly painful menstrual bleeding. The pain at these times can be so severe that it severely interferes with normal activities, even to the point of being unable to work. In this case, you may need to take strong painkillers.General abdominal pain: Some women with endometriosis experience abdominal pain that is not exclusively related to menstruation. This pain can vary in intensity and can also radiate to the back or legs. This pain is often caused by so-called adhesions – unusual connections between different organs in the abdomen such as the ovaries, intestines and uterus.Pain during sexual intercourse: Unfortunately, endometriosis, i.e. accumulations of cells on the ligaments of the uterus caused by endometriosis, can cause pain during or after sexual intercourse. This can lead to affected women avoiding sexual intercourse altogether, which in turn can lead to problems in the partnership.Complications of urination and defecation: Pain during urination and defecation is less common, but still significant. These occur when there are spots of endometriosis in the bladder or intestines. They can also cause blood in the urine or stool, as well as indigestion and gas.Infertility: For many women with endometriosis, it can be difficult or even impossible to conceive, although the exact reasons are not yet fully understood. There is evidence that in these women the development of oocytes (the cells from which an embryo or baby can develop) and early embryos may be defective.Exhaustion and mental stress: Due to the severe and/or frequent physical discomfort, endometriosis can lead to general exhaustion and fatigue. In addition, there is the psychological stress, especially when the diagnosis is lengthy and requires many visits to the doctor.

It is very important to recognize the symptoms and act early to avoid possible complications and improve the quality of life of those affected. The symptoms of endometriosis are diverse and can vary in severity. If you have severe abdominal pain during your period, do not hesitate to consult a doctor. There could be more behind it than the supposedly typical menstrual pain.

Why are the symptoms of endometriosis difficult to recognize?

The cell accumulations caused by endometriosis react to the hormone estrogen and behave like normal uterine lining: they grow up and down in the monthly cycle (menstruation) and are finally shed – often accompanied by a light bleeding.

This cycle is normal for the lining of the uterus, but when it occurs outside the uterus, there is a problem: the cellular debris and blood cannot be excreted naturally through the vagina. Instead, inflammation, adhesions (when tissue sticks together), and severe pain often occur. Sometimes so-called “chocolate cysts” (endometriomas) form on the ovaries.

How does endometriosis start?

Endometriosis is a condition in which the cells that line the inside wall of the uterus (called the lining of the uterus or endometrium) grow outside of the uterus. These “migratory” cells can manifest themselves in a variety of ways and form endometrial plaques. For example, they can settle in the abdominal cavity and form fluid-filled blisters or pockets (cysts). They can also affect body tissues and organs (e.g. liver, kidneys). This can cause severe abdominal pain, especially during menstruation.

The three main forms of endometriosis

Depending on where it occurs, doctors distinguish three main forms of the disease:

Internal genital endometriosis: Here the foci settle in the muscular layer of the uterus (myometrium). This form is also called adenomyosis. Foci can also appear in the fallopian tubes.External genital endometriosis: In this most common form, the foci are outside the uterus but still in the genital area. They can be in the ovaries, on the ligaments of the uterus (ligaments that hold the uterus in place), or in the cavity between the uterus and rectum (Douglas’ space).Extragenital endometriosis: In this case, the foci spread beyond the small pelvis and can even appear in the intestine, bladder or, in rare cases, in the lungs, brain, spleen or skeleton.

The importance of the disease stage

Interestingly, the extent of the symptoms is not necessarily related to the stage of the disease, but to the extent and severity of the disease. A woman with few or small lesions of endometriosis may experience more pain than a patient with many or large lesions.

Important NOTE: This is general information only. We do not claim to be complete. If you suspect endometriosis, please consult a doctor immediately. This information can never replace the advice of a doctor.

