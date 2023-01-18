One in 10 women of reproductive age suffers from endometriosis, a condition that causes chronic pain and infertility but whose causes are still poorly understood. Now a small study published on Nature Genetics it offers new therapeutic hopes to the 3 million patients – in Italy alone – with a full-blown diagnosis: in fact, the genetic alterations of the excess cells characteristic of this disease have been mapped.

Endometriosis – what is it? Endometriosis occurs when the cells of the endometrium, the mucous membrane which normally should line exclusively the uterine cavity, also spread to sites other than the physiological ones, outside the uterus: for example in the fallopian tubes, ovaries, abdominal cavity and in the pelvic organs (genital and urinary). It affects women of childbearing age and involves conception difficulties, pain on the days of the cycle and during sexual intercourse, urinary and rectal discomfort, fatigue and important psychological repercussions due to the difficulty in obtaining a diagnosis, which can occur after 7-8 years of exams. In fact, the disease is often asymptomatic in its early stages, and when it gives symptoms these are superimposable with those of many other pathologies.

Open questions. “Endometriosis has been an understudied disease in part due to limited cellular data, which has hampered the development of effective treatments,” he explains. Guardian Kate Lawrenson, associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles and co-author of the study. “The disease can travel through the body, and in many ways it behaves like cancer. So why does it rarely turn into cancer?’ The presence of endometriosis is in fact a risk factor for some neoplasms (ovarian, breast, cervical, endometrial, melanoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer), but it is rare for this disease to degenerate into cancer. See also Many neglect them but these are the best tips to prepare in the best way for mammography

Valuable clues. For the study, over 400,000 pelvic tissue cells from 21 women were collected and analyzed, 17 of whom were affected by endometriosis. Their DNA was sequenced to obtain a gene expression map of endometrial cells that ended up outside the uterus. The work has made it possible to map the molecular changes associated with endometriosis, catalog the different types of cells involved and understand how these affect different types of endometriosis, for example that which affects the peritoneum (the lining of the intestine) or that which affects the ovaries. In particular, a genetic mutation was thus identified which seems to affect the lymphatic vessels around the lesions caused by endometriosis: past studies had hypothesized that the disease spread by exploiting the lymphatic system which circulates fluids in the tissues.

Refine the viewfinder. These data will be exploited to develop more effective diagnostic systems and more targeted therapies, which target the mutations found. Treatments for endometriosis are currently limited to relieving pain, surgically removing cysts and lesions, and administering hormonal treatments with varying levels of effectiveness. Studies like this should improve the quality of life of women who are affected.