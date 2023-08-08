Endometriosis treatment: This is how the disease is treated

FOCUS Online health editorial team

Do you suffer from inexplicable abdominal pain or an unfulfilled desire to have children? The cause could be endometriosis. Focus Online explains how endometriosis is diagnosed, what treatment methods are available and what other measures promise relief.

What is endometriosis and when does it need treatment?

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue resembling that of the wall of the uterus (the inner part of the uterus called the uterus) grows in places outside the uterus. This disease does not always need treatment. However, there are situations in which treatment or an intervention makes sense:

Persistent pain Difficulty getting pregnant (feeling unable to have children) Impairment of organs such as the ovaries (female reproductive organs) or the intestines by the misplaced tissue cells.

Treatment options for endometriosis

Depending on how severe the symptoms are and what is best for the person affected, there are different ways to treat endometriosis:

hormone preparations: These are drugs that affect hormones and slow down the growth of endometriosis.The operation: The places where the tissue is growing (so-called endometriosis foci) are removed.Medicines: There are special painkillers, so-called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs for short) such as acetylsalicylic acid (also called ASA) or ibuprofen. They can relieve pain and spasms.

Hormonal treatment options

What many do not know: Certain contraceptives, especially the “pill”, can help to alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis. Some of these pills are taken continuously without the usual break. This has the advantage that the often painful withdrawal bleeding is eliminated. Even if the “pill” is primarily used for contraception, it is used in endometriosis in a way that does not correspond to its actual purpose – this is referred to as “off-label use”.

There are also other hormonal drugs that are used specifically to treat endometriosis. These include the GnRH analogues. They inhibit estrogen production in the brain. But be careful: These drugs can have side effects that are similar to the symptoms of menopause:

Mood swingsHot flashesSleep problemsIntimate dryness

In addition, bone density can decrease with prolonged use. Therefore, doctors often combine this therapy with other medications to reduce the risk of this side effect.

Surgical treatment options

If hormonal treatment doesn’t help or you’re suffering from more serious symptoms like infertility, surgery may be the answer. Surgical intervention is often recommended, especially in the case of endometriosis, which affects organs such as the intestines or bladder, or if “chocolate cysts” form in the ovaries.

The main goal of such an operation is the removal of all endometriosis foci. This can be done using a variety of methods, from lasers to scalpels. In some cases, it may also be necessary to remove parts of the affected organ. In most cases, the procedure is performed via a laparoscopy, only rarely is a larger abdominal incision required.

For women who suffer very severely from endometriosis and do not want to have children, removal of the uterus can also be an option. In some cases, it may also be advisable to remove the ovaries as they are the main source of estrogen. However, this has the consequence that the patient immediately enters the menopause. Therefore, it is important to talk in detail with the doctor about all the advantages and disadvantages of such a procedure.

Combined drug and surgical treatment

Sometimes the best solution for an endometriosis patient is not just one type of treatment. Doctors may suggest a combination of drug and surgical treatment. Why?

Before the operation: Medications, especially hormone preparations, can help reduce the size of the endometriosis lesions. This makes an operation easier.After the operation: Hormone treatments help to keep remaining endometriosis foci in check and prevent new ones from forming.

Other alternative treatment options

Every body reacts differently. Therefore, many sufferers are looking for additional methods to relieve their endometriosis symptoms. Some of these methods are:

Naturopathic Treatments: These include medicinal plants and homeopathy.Movement and relaxation: Techniques like yoga or tai chi can help relax the body and reduce pain.Stress Relief: Sometimes reducing stress can also relieve symptoms of endometriosis.Warmth: A warm bath or hot water bottle on your stomach can work wonders to ease the pain. Heat can have an antispasmodic and relaxing effect.

However, it is important to emphasize that while these alternative approaches may help some women, they are not always scientifically proven and their effectiveness may be limited.

Endometriosis treatment: who do I contact?

There are certain facilities and centers that specialize in treating endometriosis. Some gynaecologists have also specialized in this disease.

Endometriosis can be not only physically but also emotionally stressful. Some of those affected suffer from psychosocial stress or pain that is exacerbated by the disease. In such cases, talking to a psychologist or pain therapist can be helpful.

What happens if endometriosis is not treated?

If left untreated, endometriosis can lead to other health problems such as chronic pain and infertility. It is therefore important to consult a specialist at an early stage.

Always remember: If your symptoms do not improve or even worsen, it is important that you see your doctor again. It’s important that you and your doctor remain in constant contact to find the best individual treatment options for you.

Important NOTE: This is general information only. We do not claim to be complete. If you suspect endometriosis, please consult a doctor immediately. This information can never replace the advice of a doctor.

