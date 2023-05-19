ends the sending of the lists by the Municipalities

The Ministerial Decree of 10 December 2019, which established the methods for collecting the Advance Treatment Provisions (DAT), provided that the Municipalities could transmit, by 31 March 2020, to the national database the list of names of the persons who had filed the DATs before 1 February 2020 and a copy of the same DATs by 31 July 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 emergency situation, the possibility of sending lists of names has been maintained even beyond the deadline of 31 March 2020. With the end of the health emergency, the transmission of such lists is no longer permitted and the Municipalities must therefore promptly send a copy of the DAT filed before 1 February 2020 to the national database using the online form.

Please note that for DATs filed before 1 February 2020 it is not necessary to acquire the consent of the interested party to the transmission of the copy to the national database, as it was considered too onerous for the feeding subjects to recontact all the settlors.

And in any case right of the interested parties request its cancellation from the national database directly to the Ministry of Health as indicated in the relevant information.

