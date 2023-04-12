Georgia Melons he tried to the end, but in the end he had to give up at least one box in the round of nominations in the large public subsidiaries: all’Enel there will be a replacement, but – as far as Fatto is aware – Flavio will arrive at the helm Cattaneowhile Paolo will take the presidency Scaroni. The agreement was reached during the negotiations that continued during the night (and which have not yet been concluded).

The games lasted until late due to disagreements between the allies which forced Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti (owner of the nominations because he is the controlling shareholder) to leave for Washington without the closed lists. For that box, in fact, Giorgia Melons she had long ago booked Stefano’s place Donnarumma, now CEO of Enel. A position that he defended to the bitter end, but in the end he had to give in and leave an armchair to the Lega di Matteo Salviniall the more so since Cattaneo – Italo’s vice president, formerly at the head of Terna – also enjoys a certain esteem in the circles of the Brothers of Italy (due to the good offices of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa).

Another failure of the prime minister concerns the presidency: until the end he tried to avoid being imposed Scaronibut on the point Silvio Berlusconi (and his plenipotentiary for the appointments) Gianni Read he didn’t want to give in. In cascading, several boxes risk jumping, given that Donnarumma will probably remain in Terna, where Meloni instead wanted Giuseppina Di Foggia, today in Nokia Italia (and dear to the premier’s sister, Arianna). Claudio’s reconfirmation is certain for Eni Descalziwhile until the end the rumors confirmed Roberto’s appointment crawlers to Leonardo (with the presidency destined for the commander of the Guardia di Finanza, Giuseppe Zafarana). Matteo Del Fante should be reconfirmed in the post office.