Enemy foods of the teeth: these 5 stain them irreversibly, limit them to maintain a dazzling smile

There are some foods that, however appetizing they may be, end up damaging the teeth and making them yellow. Here are what they are to try to run for cover as soon as possible.

Having a dazzling smile and very white teeth is everyone’s dream, knowing full well how nice a business card can be when you meet someone you don’t know and beyond. In fact, a neglected mouth hardly makes a good impression, although it is not so simple to achieve the goal given the prohibitive costs that the dentist often has.

Cleaning can be done in your trusted studio, usually a couple of times a year, but it is mainly used to eliminate any traces of plaque and tartar, because you don’t always get visible results in terms of color. However, the doctor is able to carry out an ad hoc intervention, but it does not prove to be so cheap, which is why many may tend to postpone it.

Yellow teeth: be careful what you eat

Maybe not everyone knows it, or maybe they want to underestimate it, but there are foods that can be a deterrent for those who aspire to have white teeth. Eliminating them altogether may be difficult if they are appetizing, but it certainly would be ideal to at least reduce its consumption.

Which ones are they? Unfortunately, some of these are also consumed daily and several times a day. It’s about tea, coke, tomato sauce and red wine. They certainly aren’t good either coffee and cigaretteseven if it really seems almost impossible to think that some can give it up.

What to do to avoid yellow teeth

However, you can try to buffer the problem by providing a brush your teeth almost immediately after wearing them. Or, using daily dental floss and mouthwashwhich help keep your mouth clean and fresh.

Once you understand which foods are not good for the state of your teeth, it will comfort you to know that there are others that have the opposite effect. I am therefore able to improve the state of your smile and make it shine.

It’s all about foods containing vitamin D (also useful for strengthening the immune system), i.e. salmon, mackerel and fatty fish. I am those containing calcium are also recommendedwhich have a protective effect, i.e. milk, cheese, yoghurt, green leafy vegetables (chard, spinach, cabbage and sesame seeds).

The fibers are also excellent, which are also good for the intestine, namely bananas, apples and dried fruit. These stimulate the production of salivauseful for cleaning the oral cavity and protecting it from acids and other substances that attack the teeth.

There are also those that are defined as “natural whiteners“, which can also serve to prolong the effect of a whitening performed by the dentist, even if it would be good not to abuse it anyway. This is the case with sage, baking soda, lemon, orange peel, apples, celery and carrots.

